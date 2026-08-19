38-Year-Old Nigerian Foluso Omole Charged Over $5m NDIS Fraud Scheme in Australia
- Foluso Omole, a 38-year-old Nigerian-Australian, was arrested at Adelaide Airport on Friday, August 14, as he prepared to board a one-way flight to Nigeria
- Prosecutors alleged that Omole used insider information from a National Disability Insurance Agency employee to fraudulently claim NDIS benefits
- Omole, who ran two businesses and worked as an NDIS coordinator, faces two charges linked to proceeds of crime exceeding $1 million
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A 38-year-old Nigerian-Australian man, Foluso Omole, is facing serious criminal charges in Australia after allegedly orchestrating a fraud scheme worth approximately $5 million against the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).
Authorities arrested Omole at Adelaide Airport on Friday, August 14, moments before he was due to board a one-way flight to Nigeria, where his wife reportedly lives.
Omole's alleged role in NDIS Scheme
Prosecutors claim Omole, who worked as an NDIS coordinator and ran two businesses, obtained confidential information from an employee of the National Disability Insurance Agency.
He allegedly used that information to make fraudulent claims and collect NDIS benefits to which he was not entitled.
Beyond the fraudulent claims, authorities allege he transferred a substantial portion of the money to Nigeria. He now faces two charges related to dealing with proceeds of crime valued at more than $1 million.
Omole appeared before a court on Monday, where he had not yet entered a plea to any of the allegations against him.
Court denies bail over flight risk concerns
The court denied Omole bail after prosecutors argued he posed a significant flight risk, pointing to his apparent attempt to leave the country on a one-way ticket as a central concern. The interception at Adelaide Airport proved to be a critical moment in the investigation.
The case raises fresh questions about vulnerabilities within Australia's disability support funding system, which provides financial assistance to Australians living with permanent and significant disabilities.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh