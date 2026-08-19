Foluso Omole, a 38-year-old Nigerian-Australian, was arrested at Adelaide Airport on Friday, August 14, as he prepared to board a one-way flight to Nigeria

Prosecutors alleged that Omole used insider information from a National Disability Insurance Agency employee to fraudulently claim NDIS benefits

Omole, who ran two businesses and worked as an NDIS coordinator, faces two charges linked to proceeds of crime exceeding $1 million

A 38-year-old Nigerian-Australian man, Foluso Omole, is facing serious criminal charges in Australia after allegedly orchestrating a fraud scheme worth approximately $5 million against the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

38-Year-Old Nigerian Foluso Omole Charged Over $5m NDIS Fraud Scheme in Australia

Source: UGC

Authorities arrested Omole at Adelaide Airport on Friday, August 14, moments before he was due to board a one-way flight to Nigeria, where his wife reportedly lives.

Omole's alleged role in NDIS Scheme

Prosecutors claim Omole, who worked as an NDIS coordinator and ran two businesses, obtained confidential information from an employee of the National Disability Insurance Agency.

He allegedly used that information to make fraudulent claims and collect NDIS benefits to which he was not entitled.

Beyond the fraudulent claims, authorities allege he transferred a substantial portion of the money to Nigeria. He now faces two charges related to dealing with proceeds of crime valued at more than $1 million.

Omole appeared before a court on Monday, where he had not yet entered a plea to any of the allegations against him.

Court denies bail over flight risk concerns

The court denied Omole bail after prosecutors argued he posed a significant flight risk, pointing to his apparent attempt to leave the country on a one-way ticket as a central concern. The interception at Adelaide Airport proved to be a critical moment in the investigation.

The case raises fresh questions about vulnerabilities within Australia's disability support funding system, which provides financial assistance to Australians living with permanent and significant disabilities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh