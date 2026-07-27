Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati clocked 10.00 seconds in his opening heat, setting the fastest time ever recorded in a men's 100m heat at the Commonwealth Games

Azamati revealed he had been away from competition for about a month before returning to action at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Fellow Ghanaian Abdul-Rasheed Saminu also advanced to the semi-finals after winning his heat in a season's best time of 10.01 seconds

Benjamin Azamati delivered a record-breaking performance on 27 July to advance to the men's 100m semi-finals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, clocking 10.00 seconds in his opening heat — the fastest time ever run in a men's 100m heat at the Commonwealth Games.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian cruised through his race to book his place in the next round, but remained composed when speaking about the result afterwards.

Azamati disclosed that the run came after a period of inactivity, making the performance all the more notable.

2026 Commonwealth Games: Benjamin Azamati, Saminu cruise into 100m semi-finals

Source: Getty Images

Azamati Returns From Absence in Record Fashion

"I was away for like a month. I just got back to racing… so I think it's fine to be able to come out here and race and equal my season best," Azamati said following the heat.

The sprinter acknowledged that the semi-finals would demand considerably more from him, stating:

"The real test is tomorrow, which has more tougher competition… we come here to do our best tomorrow."

Azamati is widely regarded as one of the leading contenders for the Commonwealth title, and his heat-record performance only reinforced that standing ahead of Tuesday's semi-finals.

Saminu Adds to Ghana's Sprint Momentum

Azamati was not alone in impressing for Ghana. Abdul-Rasheed Saminu also secured his place in the semi-finals after winning his own heat in 10.01 seconds, a personal season's best. Saminu looked composed throughout the race and advanced automatically to the next round.

With both sprinters through and in strong form, confidence within Team Ghana's camp has grown considerably. The pair's performances have raised hopes not only of podium finishes in the individual 100m event but also of a broader impact across the sprint programme.

Saminu will return to the track on Tuesday alongside Azamati as the two Ghanaians look to carry their momentum into the semi-finals and push for a place in the final.

Source: YEN.com.gh