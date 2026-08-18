Asante Kotoko's Brands & Partnerships Manager has addressed players at their pre-season base in Accra on social media restrictions

Players who signed with Kotoko have transferred their image rights to the club, meaning the club controls how their likeness is used commercially

The directive covers TikTok Lives, dancing videos, and even the wearing of non-Kotoko branded items while in club apparel

Asante Kotoko has barred its players from conducting TikTok Live sessions and posting dancing videos on social media without first obtaining approval from the club, as the Kumasi-based side moves to assert control over player image rights.

David Obeng Nyarko, Kotoko's Brands and Partnerships Manager, delivered the directive to players at the club's pre-season base in Accra.

Asante Kotoko players are barred from TikTok Live and dancing on social media. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Twitter

Why Kotoko has banned players from TikTok

He made clear that players, having signed their contracts, had effectively transferred their image rights to the club and that any social media activity involving their likeness now required express authorisation.

Obeng Nyarko explained the scope of the restrictions directly to the squad, stating:

"You need permission to do TikTok Live. Because, like I told you, you've given us your image rights. So before you do TikTok Live, before you do dancing videos, you need permission.

"In Kotoko apparel, in a Kotoko bass, you need permission. I hope this is well understood. If you are wearing a hat and the hat is not a Kotoko-branded hat, you have to take it off. All these things are crucial, right? We'll end it."

Watch David Obeng's explainer, as shared on X:

The restrictions extend beyond video content. Players must also ensure that any clothing or accessories visible in social media posts comply with club branding requirements.

What are image rights in football?

Image rights in football refer to the legal entitlement a player holds over the commercial use of their name, likeness, voice and personal identity.

According to World Football Index, these rights govern who can use a player's identity for advertising, promotional or commercial purposes, and under what conditions.

When a player signs a professional contract, the agreement typically specifies whether image rights are retained by the player, assigned to the club, or shared between both parties.

Asante Kotoko are gearing up for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Twitter

Contracts may also contain specific clauses covering social media conduct, public appearances, sponsorship deals, attire and general behaviour.

The exact limitations applicable to any individual player depend on the terms of their specific agreement and the internal regulations of the club.

Such arrangements are standard practice across European and African football.

Vinícius Júnior, for instance, currently splits his commercial image rights on a 50/50 basis with Real Madrid, illustrating how elite clubs structure these agreements with their most marketable players, as noted by ESPN.

Kotoko's move signals a more structured commercial approach from the club as they seek to manage how players represent the brand both on and off the pitch.

Ghanaian talents who never broke through abroad

YEN.com.gh previously highlighted 10 talented Ghanaian players who excelled locally but struggled to make a lasting impact abroad.

The list includes former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe and ex-Hearts of Oak stars Sammy Adjei and Ishmael Addo.

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Source: YEN.com.gh