NPP supporter and TikToker Aminat Mahama, known as Bawumia Ba, has been released from custody after meeting court-set bail conditions

Bawumia Ba had struggled to fulfil the GH¢50,000 bail requirements, which included two sureties — one a civil servant earning at least GH¢2,500

A video circulating on social media captured the moment she left the court premises, with the case adjourned to September 24, 2026

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

NPP supporter and TikToker Aminat Mahama, popularly known as Bawumia Ba, has been released from custody after successfully fulfilling the bail conditions imposed by the court.

NPP TikToker Bawumia Ba is released from custody after meeting her GH¢50,000 bail conditions. Image credit: @bawumiaba. All Stars News

Source: TikTok

A video that began circulating on social media showed the outspoken TikToker walking out of the court premises following her release, drawing fresh attention to a case that has generated significant public interest since her initial arrest.

Bail conditions of NPP TikToker Bawumia Ba

The court had previously granted Bawumia Ba bail set at GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

One of those sureties was required to be a civil servant earning a minimum monthly salary of GH¢2,500.

Fulfilling these requirements proved difficult for the NPP TikToker, meaning she remained in custody for some time even after bail had been formally granted.

Her situation attracted further attention at a previous court sitting when her pregnancy was confirmed.

At that hearing, she appealed to the court to review certain bail conditions, specifically one relating to her Ghana Card.

The court, however, declined to alter the existing terms and adjourned the matter to 24 September 2026.

What comes next for Bawumia Ba?

With the bail conditions now met, Bawumia Ba is free to deal with the ongoing legal matter from outside custody.

Her release marks a notable turn in a case that has kept her name prominent in Ghanaian social media circles.

The next court appearance has been scheduled for 24 September 2026, when proceedings in the matter are expected to continue.

The TikTok video of Bawumia Ba leaving the court is below.

NPP TikToker Bawumia Ba fights bloggers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikToker, Mahama Aminat, widely known as Bawumia Ba, was spotted in a video confronting bloggers at the Accra Circuit Court, which drew significant attention on social media, fueling public interest in her case.

In a dramatic turn of events, the clash occurred amidst ongoing investigations, illustrating the tumultuous intersection of social media fame and legal issues.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh