FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina following multiple incidents during and after the 2026 World Cup final

Up to six Argentina players could reportedly face suspensions that extend to the 2030 FIFA World Cup

Argentina's automatic qualification as 2030 co-hosts means any World Cup bans could be served at the tournament itself

Six Argentina players could reportedly face suspensions that rule them out of the 2030 FIFA World Cup after football's governing body opened disciplinary proceedings following the fiery World Cup final against Spain.

Argentina missed the chance to defend their title after suffering an extra-time defeat to Spain, who claimed their second World Cup crown thanks to Ferran Torres' decisive winner.

Emotions boiled over after the final whistle, with several Argentina players becoming involved in confrontations that have now attracted FIFA's attention.

6 Argentina Players Face 2030 World Cup Bans After FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings

Source: Getty Images

FIFA Investigates Argentina Over Final Chaos

FIFA confirmed it has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association over several alleged breaches of its disciplinary code.

The governing body cited potential offences including team misconduct, discriminatory chants and gestures, failure to comply with match and security protocols, inappropriate messages displayed by players and supporters, late kick-offs, and objects allegedly thrown by spectators during Argentina's World Cup campaign.

FIFA has also launched individual disciplinary cases against Nahuel Molina, Leandro Paredes, Thiago Almada, and Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala.

According to FIFA, Molina is being investigated over two alleged counts of assault and one count of unsporting behaviour, while Paredes faces three alleged assault-related charges after clashes involving Spain's Eric Garcia and Gavi.

Almada is also under investigation for alleged unsporting behaviour, while Spain midfielder Gavi has likewise been named in disciplinary proceedings.

2030 World Cup Ban Could Await Six Players

According to The Sun, six Argentina players could ultimately receive suspensions that would carry over to the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Alongside Molina, Paredes and Almada, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso could also face punishment after they were seen displaying a Falklands-related banner following Argentina's semi-final victory.

With Argentina automatically qualified for the 2030 World Cup as one of the tournament's hosts, the Albiceleste will not play World Cup qualifiers.

That means any FIFA suspension affecting World Cup matches could potentially be served during Argentina's opening fixture at the 2030 tournament.

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Source: YEN.com.gh