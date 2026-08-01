Award-winning Kumawood actress Portia Asare was filmed working the floor at De Klinic Restaurant, her own eatery

The video surfaced on Facebook on July 31, 2026, and quickly drew attention for showing the actress in a hands-on role

Ghanaians flooded the comments praising Portia Asare for her humble approach to running her business

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Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has set social media buzzing after a video emerged showing her personally attending to customers at De Klinic Restaurant on July 31, 2026.

The movie producer and hard-working mom dressed casually in a simple outfit as she held the tray like a professional in the viral video.

Portia Asare works as a waitress at the De Klinic restaurant in Adenta. Photo credit: @portiaasare.

Source: Facebook

Portia Asare serves customers at her restaurant

In the clip, the award-winning actress was seen on the floor serving food directly to diners, with plantain and kontomire stew among the dishes on offer.

Rather than taking a backseat as the owner, Portia Asare is fully hands-on, moving between tables and tending to guests as any member of her serving staff would.

The footage, shared on her official Facebook page with the caption "De Klinic Restaurant.. We Take Care of Your Hunger," spread quickly across Ghanaian social media.

Many viewers were struck not just by the food on display but by the actress's willingness to roll up her sleeves in her own establishment.

For fans accustomed to seeing her on screen, watching her navigate a busy restaurant floor was a genuinely surprising sight.

The reaction from Ghanaians has been overwhelmingly warm, with many expressing admiration for her grounded approach to entrepreneurship and vowing to visit the restaurant themselves.

The Facebook video of Portia Asare at her restaurant is below:

Fans react as Portia Asare serving customers

YEN.com.gh compiled a selection of comments from fans who reacted to the video.

@Eric Love Evans wrote:

"Wait Ma'am u cook and still serve???? Eeeh can't wait to storm there. You so Good"

@Josephine Nana Agyemang said:

"Please your location, I need to come and enjoy your food, plantain with kontomire stew 🥑"

@Samuel Tetteh added:

"I have been there couple of times but I have never seen you there before".

The Facebook video of Portia Asare Boateng serving the customers at her restaurant is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh