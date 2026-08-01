Armed robbers blocked the Accra-Kumasi Highway and opened fire on a VIP JEOUN coach travelling from Accra to Sunyani on Wednesday night

A driver, his assistant and three passengers were wounded in the first attack, with the injured driver later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital

A second VIP JEOUN coach on the Kumasi-Sunyani Highway was targeted roughly two hours later in a separate armed robbery incident

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Armed robbers mounted two separate attacks on VIP JEOUN Transport coaches along major Ghanaian highways during the late hours of Wednesday, 30 July 2026, and the early hours of Thursday, 31 July 2026, leaving five people injured and prompting swift police and security responses at both scenes.

VIP JEOUN Transport Company Limited confirmed the incidents in an official statement released by its management.

5 Ghanaians injured after armed robbers attacked two VIP buses on July 30, 2026. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Facebook

Armed robbers on Accra-Kumasi Highway

The initial assault took place at around 11:00 p.m. along the Accra-Kumasi Highway, on a stretch running through Apedwa Junction, Nkronso, Akooko and Akyem Asafo. Robbers used a vehicle to physically block the highway, trapping three passenger coaches in the process. One of the trapped coaches, en route from Accra to Sunyani, came under sustained gunfire. The driver, his assistant and three passengers all sustained injuries as a result of the repeated shooting.

Management of the popular transport company confirmed that the injured driver was subsequently transferred to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment. The conditions of the remaining four victims were not disclosed in the statement.

Officers from the Suhum Division in the Eastern Region responded to the scene and repelled the attackers before clearing the obstruction and restoring traffic flow on the highway.

Armed robbers attack VIP bus at Potrikrom

Roughly two hours later, at approximately 1:00 a.m., a second VIP JEOUN coach travelling on the Kumasi-Sunyani Highway came under attack at Potrikrom. Robbers fired at the vehicle, shattering its windscreen.

An armed robber aboard the coach returned fire, successfully repelling the attackers before they could board or rob passengers. No passengers or crew members were reported injured in this second incident.

A police patrol team arrived at Potrikrom shortly after to secure the scene and assess the situation.

VIP Company reaffirms commitment to passenger safety

In its statement, VIP JEOUN management addressed both incidents and stressed its dedication to passenger welfare.

"VIP JEOUN values the security of passengers and crew on board and remains committed to ensuring hassle-free transportation," the company said.

The twin attacks raise fresh concerns about highway security on key intercity routes in Ghana, particularly along the busy Accra-Kumasi and Kumasi-Sunyani corridors.

Management of VIP buses released a press statement after armed robbers attacked 2 buses in July 2026. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Facebook

Trotro drivers arrested for increasing transport fares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about amid commuter anger and complaints, a number of trotro drivers were arrested for allegedly illegally raising fares.

According to reports, passengers were overcharged, with fares between Circle and Kasoa soaring to GH¢20.

The goal of the national security crackdown is to shield commuters from being taken advantage of by transport providers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh