Kwame A-Plus took to Facebook on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, to express his fury over the Black Stars' latest qualifying defeat

Ghana conceded four goals after leading 2-0 against The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium in the AFCON 2027 qualifier

The back-to-back losses left Ghana at the bottom of Group C and intensified calls for GFA President Kurt Okraku to resign

Former musician and Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus has added his voice to the chorus of outrage directed at the Ghana Football Association following the Black Stars' 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Kwame A-Plus calls for GFA dissolution after Black Stars lose 4-2 to Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Image credit: Kwame A-Plus, Ghana Black Stars

Source: Facebook

In a blunt Facebook post published the same day, A-Plus did not hold back, writing:

"GFA is more useless to Ghana than pork is to Yakubu. Dissolve it."

Black Stars collapse after lead against Gambia

What made the result particularly painful for fans was how the match unfolded.

Ghana appeared in full control after racing into a 2-0 lead at the Accra Sports Stadium, but The Gambia mounted a stunning comeback, netting four times to claim all three points and send shockwaves through the Ghanaian football community.

It was the second successive defeat for the Black Stars in Group C, having previously fallen 2-0 to Côte d'Ivoire in their opening qualifier. Ghana now sit at the foot of the group without a single point from their opening two matches.

Calls for Kurt Okraku's resignation grow louder

The collapse against The Gambia has shifted public anger beyond the technical team, with growing scrutiny falling on GFA President Kurt Okraku and the broader football administration.

Sports broadcaster Daniel Koranteng publicly urged President John Mahama to step in and remove Okraku from his post following the defeat.

Citi Sports also reported that demands for Okraku's resignation and the dissolution of the GFA have gathered momentum in the aftermath of the loss.

The frustration is compounded by the fact that Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, making the current campaign a critical opportunity for redemption, one that has begun in the worst possible fashion.

A-Plus's call is among the most sharply worded reactions to emerge, but it reflects a sentiment that appears to be spreading rapidly among football followers and public figures alike as pressure mounts on those running Ghanaian football.

The Facebook post of Kwame A-Plus is below.

Carlos Queiroz makes confession about Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Carlos Queiroz’s assessment of Ghana’s recent form ahead of the Black Stars’ 2027 AFCON qualifier against The Gambia.

The coach acknowledged the team’s challenges but rejected the suggestion that the squad itself was in crisis.

Ghana have recorded just one win in 11 matches and opened their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire. After missing the 2025 AFCON, the Black Stars now face added pressure to secure their first points and restore momentum.

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Source: YEN.com.gh