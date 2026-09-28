Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus responded to veteran broadcaster Nii Adjei Klu on Facebook on Monday, September 28, 2026

A-Plus insisted his remarks were about the security situation in Teshie and not an attack on its people or the Ga community

The MP took a swipe at Klu while recalling how Teshie-Nungua Estate was once one of Ghana's most desirable communities

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Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame A-Plus has hit back at veteran broadcaster Nii Adjei Klu, defending his controversial description of Teshie as the most dangerous place in Ghana.

Kwame A-Plus fires back at journalist Nii Adjei Klu over his Teshie most dangerous place comments. Image credit: Kwame A-Plus, Ewulu Nii Adjei Klu

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 28, 2026, A-Plus made clear that his earlier remarks were never intended to paint the residents of Teshie as criminals or a threat to anyone, but were squarely about the security situation in the community.

A-Plus clarifies his Teshie remarks

The MP also appeared to take a pointed jab at Nii Adjei Klu in the process, suggesting the broadcaster direct his energy elsewhere.

"Are you not sure that they are the same criminals I am talking about in Teshie who stole two of that something from inside your mouth? Use this energy to put pressure on the security agencies to stop crime in Teshie before they come and steal another two," A-Plus wrote.

He stood firmly behind his original statement, describing it as factual rather than inflammatory.

"I never said that the people of Teshie are dangerous or criminals. I said it is the most dangerous place in Ghana. It is a fact, scientifically proven," he added.

Kwame A-Plus also pushed back against any suggestion of ethnic bias in his comments, pointing out that his wife is Ga and that his feelings for the Ga people are genuine.

Kwame A-Plus recounts childhood experience

The MP reached back into his own childhood to illustrate how dramatically Teshie has changed.

He recalled that Teshie-Nungua Estate was once considered among the most prestigious addresses in Ghana, with residents viewed as the cream of the crop by their peers.

"Growing up, Teshie-Nungua Estate was one of the most desirable communities in Ghana. Among our peers, those who lived there were considered the 'dadabees'. Today, it has become a gangster's paradise," he wrote.

He closed his response on a rallying note, calling on the community to reclaim its former standing:

"Make Teshie great again. Yes, we can!"

The back-and-forth between A-Plus and Klu follows the killing of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero, which has reignited public concern about crime levels in Teshie.

Klu had previously argued that Dinero's death should not be used to condemn the entire community, claiming that none of those arrested in connection with the case was indigenes of Teshie. Police investigations into Dinero's death remain ongoing.

The Facebook post by Kwame A-Plus is below.

A-Plus challenges Afenyo-Markins over Winneba saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwame A-Plus’s direct challenge to Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin over the deadly unrest in New Winneba.

The Gomoa Central MP alleged that some people behind the attacks believed they could rely on Afenyo-Markin’s political protection.

The violence left three people dead and about 15 injured, including a police officer. A-Plus also accused the Ghana Police Service of dishonesty as pressure mounted for answers over the attacks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh