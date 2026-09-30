The UK government published updated guidance on which foreign nationals qualify for visa-free entry under the S2 Healthcare Visitor route

Seven non-European countries, including the US, Canada, and Australia, are among those whose citizens do not need a visa to access the scheme

Citizens from countries not on the visa-free list must submit a formal S2 Healthcare Visitor visa application before travelling to the UK

The UK government has published updated guidance on the countries whose citizens can enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance to receive planned medical treatment under the S2 Healthcare Visitor route.

The guidance from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) distinguishes between nationals who can receive permission to enter at the UK border and those who must apply for an S2 Healthcare Visitor visa before travelling.

UK names countries whose citizens can enter without a visa for S2 Healthcare. Photo credit: Blomberg & Geography Photos/Getty Images.

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EEA and Swiss nationals can enter without a visa

Citizens of European Economic Area (EEA) countries and Switzerland do not need to apply for a visa before travelling to the UK under the S2 Healthcare route.

Eligible travellers can be granted permission to enter the UK for up to six months at the border, provided they can present the required documents confirming their eligibility when requested by border officials.

Irish citizens are covered separately under the Common Travel Area and can enter and reside in the UK without a visa.

Seven non-European countries on the visa-free list

The UK government has also listed seven non-European countries whose citizens can travel to the UK without applying for a visa in advance under the S2 Healthcare route.

They are:

Australia

Canada

Japan

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

United States

Citizens of these countries can also use eGates when arriving at UK airports and other border ports where the facilities are available.

Other nationalities must apply before travelling

Citizens of countries not included in the visa-free categories must apply for an S2 Healthcare Visitor visa before travelling to the UK.

The application is free, and applicants are not required to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge.

Applications can be submitted up to three months before the intended date of travel, with most decisions made within one week.

Applicants are required to attend an appointment at a visa application centre to provide biometric information, including fingerprints and a digital photograph.

Key requirements for S2 Healthcare visitors

The S2 scheme allows residents of Switzerland or an EEA country to receive planned medical treatment in another participating country, with the treatment funded by their home country's health authority.

Applicants must have a valid Portable Document S2, which confirms that their planned treatment has been authorised in advance and agreed with the relevant healthcare provider in the UK.

Family members or carers who are residents of Switzerland or an EEA country may also use the route when accompanying an eligible patient, provided they provide evidence of the patient's valid S2 authorisation.

People entering the UK under the route cannot work, study, claim public funds or receive NHS treatment that was not arranged before their arrival.

Emergency medical treatment is the exception.

If the planned treatment takes longer than expected, visitors may be able to request a free extension of up to six months by contacting the UK Home Office's dedicated S2 Healthcare Visitor Extensions team.

Full list of countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry

The visa-free categories under the S2 Healthcare Visitor route therefore include EEA countries, Switzerland, Ireland under separate Common Travel Area arrangements, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the United States, subject to the relevant eligibility requirements.

The S2 route is specifically for eligible, pre-arranged healthcare funded under the applicable S2 arrangements; being a citizen of a visa-exempt country does not by itself establish eligibility for S2-funded treatment.

UK lists people ineligible for citizenship waiver

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK Home Office had published specific guidelines on who qualified for a British citizenship fee waiver for children under 18.

Children in local authority care were directed away from the fee waiver process and were required to follow a separate route.

The Home Office also outlined how qualifying applicants could submit their fee waiver requests, with exceptions for some regions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh