Media personality Nana Romeo has demanded GFA boss Kurt Okraku's resignation following Ghana's crushing home defeat

The Black Stars conceded four goals after leading 2-0 against The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday

Ghana sit bottom of Group C without a point after two matches in the ongoing 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign

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Calls for the resignation of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku have intensified following the Black Stars’ disappointing 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

GFA boss Kurt Okraku faces growing calls to resign after Ghana's defeat to Gambia, Nana Romeo reacts. Image credit: Kurt Okraku

Source: Facebook

Media personality Nana Romeo has joined those calling for Okraku to step down, arguing that the GFA boss should consider resigning if his priority is the interest of Ghana and the Black Stars.

Speaking in a video on Tuesday, September 30, 2026, Nana Romeo criticised Okraku’s leadership and questioned the direction of Ghana football under his administration.

According to him, Okraku should not continue in office if he genuinely believes that leaving would serve the interests of the national team and the country.

Nana Romeo also accused the GFA president of presiding over a period of poor performances, saying his tenure has brought embarrassment to Ghana.

Ghana suffers major defeat to Gambia

His comments come after Ghana suffered a second consecutive defeat in the opening two matches of the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars had already lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening Group C fixture before suffering another defeat at home to The Gambia on Tuesday.

Ghana appeared to be in control after taking a 2-0 lead through Ernest Nuamah and Felix Afena-Gyan. However, The Gambia mounted a comeback and scored four goals to secure a 4-2 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The result leaves Ghana at the bottom of Group C without a point from two matches, further increasing pressure on the GFA and the technical team.

Kudus and others withdraw from team

Nana Romeo also expressed concern about the absence of several key players from the Black Stars squad ahead of the qualifiers.

He described the situation as a major concern and questioned how Ghana arrived at such a point.

Several key players, including Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman and Alidu Seidu, were unavailable for the opening fixtures.

Kurt Okraku previously explained that the withdrawals were linked to injuries or personal reasons and urged supporters not to read too much into the situation.

Nana Romeo’s comments add to growing criticism of Okraku following the latest setback, with other sports personalities also calling for changes at the GFA after Ghana’s poor start to the AFCON qualifying campaign.

The Facebook video of Nana Romeo is below.

Sports Minister walks out after Ghana's defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams’ reported departure from the stadium during Ghana’s 4-2 defeat to The Gambia, and the Black Stars’ position at the bottom of their AFCON qualifying group.

Ghana had led 2-0 before conceding four goals, leaving the team without a point after two matches. Read more about the comeback defeat and the growing scrutiny facing the Black Stars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh