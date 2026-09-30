Awal Mohammed, an NPP Communications Team member, announced the passing of Adam Abdul Majeed on Wednesday, 30 September 2026

Adam Abdul Majeed survived a domestic gas explosion in Kumasi that killed his wife, child, and househelp, leaving him with severe burns

The former Asawase Constituency Secretary also served as Head of Projects and Programmes at the Zongo Development Fund

Adam Abdul Majeed, a former NPP Constituency Secretary for the Asawase constituency, has passed away, years after surviving a devastating domestic gas explosion in Kumasi that took the lives of his wife, young child, and househelp.

Former NPP Asawase constituency secretary Adam Abdul Majeed dies years after losing his family in a tragic domestic explosion. Photo source: Adam Abdul Majeed, Awal Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The news of his death was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, by Awal Mohammed, a well-known member of the NPP Communications Team, who knew Majeed from their days in student politics.

The exact circumstances leading to the Ashanti Region-based NPP politician's death remain unknown.

Mohammed described the deceased as a man who endured unimaginable loss yet pressed on, noting that Majeed "was never quite the same again" after the tragedy.

Life defined by public service, personal tragedy

The Kumasi gas explosion, which occurred roughly two to three years before his death, reportedly left Adam Abdul Majeed with severe burns that required months of hospitalisation before he could recover physically.

The emotional weight of losing his entire household in a single moment, however, was a burden he carried for the rest of his life.

Before his passing, Majeed had built a steady career in public service and party administration.

He served first as Constituency Communications Director for Asawase and later as its Constituency Secretary.

The late NPP politician also held the position of Head of Projects and Programmes at the Zongo Development Fund and subsequently worked with the Students Loan Trust Fund.

Mohammed recalled Majeed from their shared history in student organisations, including the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG), describing him as a familiar and respected figure from those formative years.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Adam Abdul Majeed is below:

Tributes pour in for Adam Abdul Majeed

Friends and colleagues who knew Majeed took to social media to mourn his death, with many sharing personal memories of the man they described as loyal, warm, and deeply committed.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

Kyereh Emanuel wrote:

"Majeed was my campaign manager back on campus in 2007. You will be remembered, bro. Rest well, young elephant."

Kwabena Nsafoa said:

"I know this story through a mutual friend. He was a good guy."

Nazir Iddriss expressed grief simply, writing:

"Sad, sad, sad, Adam Abdul Majeed, may Allah have mercy on his soul and forgive his shortcoming."

Stella Agyemang Duah added:

"Oohhhh nooo, Adam Abdul Majeed. He used to worry me so much back on campus. Too difficult to say goodbye."

NPP politician Sam Pyne involved in accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Sam Pyne’s accident near Hain, between Jirapa and Tumu, in the Upper West Region.

The NPP First Vice Chairman aspirant and his team escaped without injuries after the vehicle reportedly lost control on a sharp bend and ended up in a wooded area.

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Source: YEN.com.gh