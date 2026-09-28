Carlos Queiroz has addressed Ghana's run of just one win in 11 matches ahead of their 2027 AFCON qualifier against The Gambia

The Black Stars began their Group C campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire and are seeking their first points on September 29

Queiroz acknowledged the team faces real challenges but pushed back firmly against the idea of a crisis within the squad

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has moved to reassure the public about the state of the Black Stars, insisting the team's poor recent form reflects challenges that can be resolved rather than a fundamental problem.

The 73-year-old tactician made the remarks at his pre-match press conference ahead of Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off set for 16:00 GMT.

Carlos Queiroz makes an honest confession about the Black Stars ahead of Ghana's key clash against Gambia. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Michael Regan - FIFA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz makes Black Stars confession

Queiroz, who took charge of the Black Stars before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has managed just one win in his six matches in charge.

However, Ghana’s struggles predate the Portuguese tactician’s appointment. The Black Stars had been on a five-game losing streak before his appointment, which cost Otto Addo his job.

Despite the mounting pressure, Queiroz was firm in his assessment of the team’s situation during the press conference.

"Black Stars are facing a couple of challenges, a couple of problems, but Black Stars is not a problem," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"Like everything in life, we face challenges, and our duty as professionals is to solve the problems. Yes, we are facing some challenges; that is the challenge we have in front of us, but Black Stars was never a problem, Black Stars is not a problem, and Black Stars will never be a problem in the future."

Ghana seeks first points in Group C

Tuesday's fixture takes on added urgency following Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké last Thursday, which opened their Group C campaign on a losing note.

A positive result against The Gambia would provide much-needed momentum as the Black Stars attempt to rebuild confidence and mount a credible qualifying bid.

The stakes are particularly high given Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, which brought an end to a run of more than two decades of consecutive appearances at the continental tournament.

Returning to Africa's premier continental competition is now the clear priority for Queiroz and his squad.

Carlos Queiroz Sends Message to Black Stars Fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had sent a direct message to Black Stars supporters ahead of Ghana’s 2027 AFCON qualifier against The Gambia.

The former Real Madrid coach made his position clear to fans planning to attend the match.

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Source: YEN.com.gh