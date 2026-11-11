Former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman fired back at activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma over remarks about Tatjana Smith

Ngobese-Zuma sparked controversy after suggesting Smith was never truly South African due to her ancestry

Schoeman insisted that Smith's four Olympic medals and years of service to the Rainbow Nation should never be dismissed

Former South African Olympic swimming champion Roland Schoeman has publicly pushed back against activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after she questioned whether Tatjana Smith ever truly belonged to South Africa.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's comments on Tatjana Smith's nationality spark a pointed response from Roland Schoeman. Photo credit: Michael Reaves/Getty and Jacinta Zinhle Ngobese-Zuma/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Schoeman defends Tatjana after Jacinta questions her identity

The row erupted following Smith's decision to switch her sporting allegiance to the Netherlands.

Ngobese-Zuma, founder of the March & March movement, took to social media to suggest that the swimmer's ancestry meant she had never genuinely represented South Africa.

"She never really was South African; this is why we must fight for our country! Switching countries like this will only happen to the kids of foreigners," she wrote.

Schoeman, himself a former Olympic champion, was quick to respond on Wednesday, November 11.

He argued that Smith's record of service to South Africa speaks far louder than her critics.

"Tatjana gave South Africa four Olympic medals and years of her life representing our country with pride," he said, adding that targeting her loyalty on the basis of ancestry was not only unfair but also deeply offensive.

In his view, her contribution to South African sport is something no amount of criticism can erase, as noted by Briefly.co.za.

Tatjana Smith's Olympic record with South Africa

Smith, who competed as Tatjana Schoenmaker before her name change, built one of the most decorated careers in South African swimming history.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she made history by becoming the first South African woman to win Olympic gold in swimming, claiming the top prize in the women's 200m breaststroke and adding silver in the 100m breaststroke.

At Paris 2024, she reversed that medal order, winning gold in the 100m and silver in the 200m event.

Her total of four Olympic medals cemented her status as one of South Africa's most celebrated sportswomen.

Smith's switch reignites nationality debate

Smith's move to represent the Netherlands has reopened broader conversations about identity, ancestry and what it means to truly belong to a nation in the context of sport.

For athletes with roots spanning more than one country, allegiance has long been a complicated and emotionally charged subject.

Schoeman, however, maintains that the years Smith spent competing under the South African flag should remain at the heart of any judgement about her legacy, regardless of the direction her career takes from here.

The rules governing switches of sporting nationality

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tatjana Smith's switch to the Netherlands has highlighted the rules governing athletes who change sporting nationality.

World Aquatics requires a one-year waiting period and four key conditions, while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) generally enforces a three-year wait for Olympic eligibility.

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Source: YEN.com.gh