Ghanaian NDC supporter Appiah Stadium has made strong allegations against Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a new interview on Esra TV this week

The outspoken political activist linked his grievance to his failed attempt to secure a US visa to watch the FIFA World Cup earlier this year

His comments come as Ablakwa faces criticism over the repatriation of some Ghanaians from South Africa, a matter that has since sparked heated public debate

NDC supporter Appiah Stadium has made strong allegations against Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over his failed US visa.

NDC supporter Appiah Stadium makes strong allegations against Foreign Affairs Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa over his failed World Cup US visa. Photo source: Ablakwa/Facebook, GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview on Esra TV on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the political activist explained why he would not defend the minister.

Ablakwa has faced criticism over [the repatriation of some Ghanaians from South Africa]. His decision, according to Stadium, stems from how his attempt to travel to the US for the World Cup was handled.

The tournament was hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026. Notably, Stadium is known as a staunch supporter of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Appiah Stadium details Ablakwa visa allegations

In the interview, Stadium said his US visa application ran into difficulties because of an old political issue linked to his name.

He alleged that the embassy informed him it could not issue the visa, despite efforts by President John Dramani Mahama to help him travel.

According to Stadium, Mahama then directed Ablakwa to write a letter to the US Embassy to clarify his record.

“To this day, he has never answered my calls to help me with the process,” he said. Stadium added that Ablakwa never wrote the letter. Ablakwa has not publicly responded to the allegations.

The TikTok video from Esra TV, in which Appiah Stadium makes the allegations, is below.

Appiah Stadium explains refusal to defend Ablakwa

Based on his experience, Stadium said he saw no reason to defend the minister amid the South Africa controversy.

He questioned why he should spend his own fuel to come out in support of Ablakwa. The NDC supporter suggested that the minister had not shown him the same support when he needed it.

Appiah Stadium’s comments divide Ghanaians

Many social media users questioned Appiah Stadium’s comments, with some defending Ablakwa. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Nana Semanhyia said:

“Why must Okudjeto go to American Embassy for defence? [...]”

Frimpong said:

“Okudzeto is a real leader. He’s so gentle.”

Susu Bribi said:

“I don’t understand him. Okudjeto doesn’t give or influence visa decisions.”

Appiah Stadium cries out over visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium cried out on live TV after failing to obtain a US visa to attend the World Cup.

Speaking on Royal TV’s Atesem show in June 2026, he said he applied for an appointment but could not find an available interview date. He also claimed that some people, including members of his own party, would have alleged that Mahama funded his trip had he travelled.

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Source: YEN.com.gh