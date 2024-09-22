Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Anthony Joshua has shut down any suggestion about retiring from boxing following a devastating knockout loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

The former champion struggled from the outset, with Dubois successfully defending his IBF heavyweight title, knocking Joshua down four times before the bout was stopped in the fifth round.

Despite being outclassed, 'AJ' showed sportsmanship, seen twice saying "well played" to Dubois after the knockout, a clear admission that he had fallen short on the night.

'AJ' was knocked out in the fifth round while chasing his third heavyweight world title in front of a record-breaking 98,000 fans.

What Anthony Joshua said

Despite trainer Ben Davison admitting Joshua had been "reckless," the former champion is resolute in continuing his career.

“Keep your head up,” Joshua said. “We rolled the dice in 13 world title fights, and while not all were successful, they were all entertaining. Am I still considering fighting?

"Absolutely. We missed the mark this time, but I’m a warrior, and we’ll fight again.”

Joshua also gave credit to Dubois, saying:

“Now that it’s over, I take my hat off to him—well done.”

Usyk, Fury spotted at ringside

WBC, WBA, and WBO champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury were both in attendance at ringside for the fight.

After his victory over Joshua, Dubois expressed his desire for a rematch against Usyk, following their 2023 bout where the Ukrainian knocked him out in the ninth round.

With Usyk and Fury set to clash on December 21st in Saudi Arabia, Dubois could have a shot at becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion by facing the winner.

Adesanya predicts Joshua to win

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that UFC fighter Israel Adesanya staked huge cash on the heavyweight title fight between British boxers Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

The Last Stylebender backed Joshua to win the fight between the 10th and 12th rounds.

He shared a photo of him and Joshua and a screenshot of his stake, while his caption invokes a Yoruba deity, Ògún, the god of iron, to settle the beef in the fight.

