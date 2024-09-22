Endrick Felipe won a controversial penalty for Real Madrid in their 4-1 win against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu

The Brazilian wonderkid appeared to have been fouled by an Espanyol defender outside the box, but the referee awarded a penalty

While the referee was certain in his mind that it was a stone-wall penalty, it has divided opinions among fans and pundits alike

Real Madrid extended their unbeaten streak to an impressive 38 matches on Saturday night with a 4-1 victory over Espanyol, albeit under controversial circumstances.

As has been the pattern this season, Los Blancos struggled to find their rhythm early on, conceding the opening goal early in the second half.

Carlos Romero's foul on Endrick appeared to have occurred just outside the box but was deemed a penalty by the referee. Photos by David Ramos/Getty Images and @RefereesRobbing/X.

Madrid stage comeback to beat Espanyol

True to Carlo Ancelotti's style, Madrid rallied in the second half, turning the game around with goals from Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo de Goes, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappé, as noted by France24.

Despite the convincing scoreline, controversy clouded the match, particularly surrounding Mbappé's late goal.

Endrick's controversial penalty

Substitute Endrick Felipe found himself at the centre of the drama deep into the end of the game.

The 18-year-old was involved in a moment that continues to divide fans and pundits alike.

After a dazzling solo run, Endrick was seemingly fouled by Carlos Romero just outside the penalty area.

However, the referee, with unmitigated certainty, awarded a penalty, determining that the foul had continued into the box.

Espanyol's coach, Manolo Gonzalez, strongly disagreed, insisting the referee had made a mistake.

"For me, it was not a penalty," he declared, as cited by , adding fuel to the ongoing debate.

Why Endrick's penalty was not 'robbery'?

The decision prompted scrutiny under Law 12 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) rules, which clearly states:

"If a defender starts holding an attacker outside the penalty area and continues holding inside the penalty area, the referee must award a penalty kick," per the FA.

Given this interpretation, the call was legitimate, affirming that Espanyol were not unfairly treated.

The win may have been wrapped in controversy, but Real Madrid’s ability to capitalise in key moments remains a hallmark of Ancelotti’s side.

Endrick explains why he didn't pass

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick revealed the reason behind his decision not to pass to more experienced teammates during his first Champions League goal.

The Brazilian wonderkid opted to shoot from distance instead of passing to Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Junior, who were in better positions.

Endrick explained that, given the situation, taking the shot was the best option.

