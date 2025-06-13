Renowned heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has already settled in moments after arriving in Ghana

The 35-year-old was spotted on a power bike moments after landing at the Kotoka International Airport

He even joined the locals, who had gathered to welcome him, in a hearty nod to Ghana's vibrant dancing culture

Anthony Joshua made quite the entrance when he arrived in Ghana ahead of the much-anticipated Battle of the Beasts boxing showdown.

The British boxing superstar, who has Nigerian roots, landed on Friday afternoon at Kotoka International Airport and was welcomed with the sort of excitement reserved for royalty.

Anthony Joshua receives warm reception after landing in Ghana

The 35-year-old two-time world champion was met with a jubilant crowd, traditional music, and an atmosphere buzzing with energy.

Clad in a fitted white T-shirt, light grey shorts, matching sneakers, and dark shades, Joshua looked completely at ease as he soaked in the love from his Ghanaian fans.

After a few handshakes and smiles, he paused to interact with some of the supporters who had gathered to greet him. But it wasn’t long before he spotted something that caught his eye.

Anthony Joshua jumps on a power bike

One fan had arrived on a striking power bike, and Joshua, clearly intrigued, asked to take it for a spin.

Without blinking, the fan handed over the bike—a gesture that thrilled onlookers even more.

Joshua, looking completely in his element, climbed onto the bike with the confidence of someone who’d done it many times before.

With one hand gripping the brake, he reversed gently to line up his path, then cruised forward smoothly as the crowd erupted in applause.

After the short ride, he added a playful touch, showing off a few tricks to the delight of the cheering fans. It was a light-hearted moment that made his arrival even more memorable.

Why is Anthony Joshua in Ghana?

Joshua’s visit is tied to the Battle of the Beasts, a massive boxing event scheduled for June 13 at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom, a community in Accra known for producing some of Ghana’s finest fighters.

This electrifying night of boxing is being spearheaded by Sharaf Mahama, the son of Ghana’s president, John Dramani Mahama.

Sharaf, who leads Legacy Rise Sports as the Chief Executive Officer, has made it his mission to uplift boxing in Ghana and provide local athletes with international exposure.

Battle of the Beasts: What to expect on fight night

The fight card is packed with talent, promising ten high-intensity bouts.

Leading the bill is Ghana’s Jacob “The Beast” Dickson, who is set to square off against American opponent Andrew Tabiti for the WBC Africa Bridgerweight title, as noted by Boxing Ghana.

Fans can also look forward to a thrilling undercard clash featuring Abubakar Kamoko, widely known as Ambitious Tilapia and son of boxing legend Bukom Banku.

According to Tapology, he will take on Stephen Ackon in a matchup expected to deliver serious fireworks.

Anthony Joshua performs Adowa dance

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Anthony Joshua thrilled onlookers with his attempt at the Adowa dance upon arriving in Ghana.

Moving to the rhythm with his towering frame, the boxing star may not have perfected the traditional steps, but his enthusiastic effort won over the cheering crowd.

