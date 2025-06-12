Antoine Semenyo and his pretty girlfriend are still locked in holiday mode weeks after the football season ended

The lovebirds first explored Mykonos in Greece before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to vacation in North America

He remains a subject of transfer interest for Premier League clubs, with Tottenham reportedly keen on his services

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo and his gorgeous girlfriend, Jordeen Buckley, are making the most of the off-season with back-to-back holiday adventures.

After a long, gruelling football campaign, the couple have slipped into full vacation mode—and they’re doing it in style.

Antoine Semenyo and his girlfriend Jordeen Buckley enjoyed a horseback ride on vacation. Photo credit: jordeenb_/Instagram and antoinesemenyo42/Instagram.

Antoine Semenyo and gorgeous girlfriend bask in holiday mode

Their travel diary kicked off with a romantic escape to Mykonos, one of Greece’s most famous islands.

Known for its crystal-clear waters, white-washed buildings, and vibrant beach life, it was the perfect place for the couple to unwind and reconnect.

Next Destination: Caribbean bliss

Not long after soaking up the Aegean sun, the pair jetted off to the Caribbean. Their next stop? The breathtaking Turks and Caicos Islands, located southeast of the Bahamas.

This remote British territory, made up of around 40 picturesque islands and cays, served as the ultimate romantic retreat.

Antoine and Jordeen seemed right at home in their beachy surroundings. Lovers of the sea, they embraced everything the islands had to offer—from the warm sun to the soothing ocean breeze.

One of the standout moments came when the couple decided to go horseback riding in the ocean, a unique experience that has become popular due to the shallow shores of the area.

Dressed in a white tee and camo-style shorts, Semenyo mounted a cream-coloured horse with the ease of a pro.

Jordeen, ever full of energy and charm, wore a relaxed off-cream outfit with a headscarf as she gently climbed onto her brown horse, needing just a bit of help.

Together, they rode through the clear blue water, smiles wide and spirits high.

Antoine Semenyo in a loved-up moment with pretty girlfriend Jordeen Buckley. Photo credit: antoinesemenyo42/Instagram.

Semenyo’s impressive 2024/25 season sparks transfer interest

While enjoying life off the pitch, Semenyo’s name continues to swirl in the football rumour mill.

Following a standout season with Bournemouth, the Ghanaian forward is now one of the most sought-after talents in the summer transfer window.

According to Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old played 37 games for Bournemouth during the 2024/25 season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.

His total of 17 direct goal contributions has drawn attention from several clubs.

Among the suitors, Tottenham Hotspur are showing the most interest. Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Spurs' admiration but noted that things are still in the early stages.

“Semenyo is appreciated, yes, but at the moment it's still early for a negotiation... and Bournemouth will try to keep him,” Romano told Givemesport.

With the transfer window just heating up and Semenyo enjoying a well-earned break, the coming weeks could bring major developments both in his career and his passport stamps.

Semenyo receives high praise from Real Madrid star

In a separate report by YEN.com.gh, Real Madrid's new recruit Dean Huijsen heaped praise on Antoine Semenyo.

The young defender, who joined Los Blancos following the 2024/25 season, hailed Semenyo as a "complete player," adding that the Bournemouth star "can do everything."

