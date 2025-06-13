British boxer with Nigerian roots, Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, has taken to Ghana like a duck to water

From dancing Adowa to riding a power bike, the 35-year-old has made his maiden visit memorable

He is set to grace Friday night's Battle of the Beasts boxing event, organised by Sharaf Mahama

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Anthony Joshua has wasted no time embracing Ghanaian culture.

The British boxing icon arrived in Accra on Friday afternoon and, in just a short while, has captured hearts with his openness, humility, and surprising knack for the local dialect.

Anthony Joshua speaks to the media ahead of his IBF Heavyweight title fight against Daniel Dubois on September 19, 2024. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua given a grand reception fit for a champion

As his flight touched down at Kotoka International Airport, it wasn’t long before the buzz around his arrival became electric.

He was welcomed like royalty, with drumming, dancing, and a sea of admirers eager to catch a glimpse of the two-time unified heavyweight champion.

It didn’t take long for Joshua to join in the celebration. Captivated by the Adowa dancers, he moved to the beat, swaying his massive frame in sync with the rhythm.

Though not a seasoned dancer, his effort alone sparked cheers and admiration from the gathered crowd.

Despite it being his very first time in the country, Joshua looked right at home. He chatted with fans, posed for photos, and carried himself with the calm ease of someone who’s been in Ghana for years.

It was clear from the get-go that this wasn’t going to be just another celebrity visit. He was present, fully engaged, and soaking in every moment.

Anthony Joshua speaks Twi with NSA boss

While moving through the airport crowd, Joshua had a lively exchange with Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director-General of the National Sports Authority and a respected sports journalist.

The two shared a laugh and a handshake before Yaw asked a simple question: “Have you been to Ghana before?”

Anthony Joshua looks on during the filming of his face-off with Daniel Dubois on June 26, 2024. Photo by Mark Robinson.

Source: Getty Images

Joshua smiled and answered plainly, “First time.”

Then came the greeting that drew even more smiles. Yaw said, “Akwaaba” — the Twi word for “Welcome.”

Without missing a beat, Joshua replied, “Akwaaba, Chale, εti sεn.”

Yaw answered with a laugh and the proper Twi response: “bɔkɔɔ,” meaning “Life is good.”

It was a light but memorable moment that showed just how easily Joshua was connecting with the people.

Watch the video here:

The reason Anthony Joshua is in Ghana

Joshua isn’t just in Ghana for the sightseeing. His arrival forms part of the build-up to the Battle of the Beasts, a blockbuster boxing night set to happen at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom on June 13.

The event is the brainchild of Sharaf Mahama. The Battle of the Beasts promises ten thrilling bouts featuring top-tier talent from both Ghana and abroad.

Headlining the event is Ghana’s own Jacob “The Beast” Dickson, who will go head-to-head with American fighter Andrew Tabiti for the prestigious WBC Africa Bridgerweight title.

Also on the fight card is a much-anticipated clash between Abubakar Kamoko, popularly known as Ambitious Tilapia and son of boxing legend Bukom Banku, and Stephen Ackon.

Anthony Joshua rides a power bike in Ghana

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Anthony Joshua was seen riding a power bike shortly after touching down in Ghana.

Exuding confidence, the boxing champion hopped on the bike with ease, looking right at home as if it were second nature to him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh