The University of Professional Studies, Accra withheld graduation certificates from 178 students after discovering over 500 altered academic records in its IT system

Vice-Chancellor Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor revealed that an external individual allegedly breached the university's system and changed students' marks

Some of the affected students reportedly paid money to have their results altered, with several admitting involvement during investigations

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The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has blocked 178 students from graduating after a probe uncovered widespread tampering with academic records stored in the institution's information technology system.

UPSA withholds the graduation of 178 students over 500 altered academic results. Image credit: UPSA

Source: Facebook

Vice-Chancellor Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor made the disclosure during the university's 18th Congregation, revealing that investigators had traced more than 500 altered academic results linked to the breach.

The affected students will not be permitted to graduate until disciplinary and investigative processes are concluded.

External suspect behind the system breach

According to Prof. Mawutor, the manipulation was not carried out from within the institution alone.

An external individual allegedly gained unauthorised access to UPSA's academic database and changed students' records. Investigations have since led authorities to identify the person believed to be responsible for the security breach.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that a number of the students implicated had allegedly paid money in exchange for inflated academic marks.

Several of those students are said to have acknowledged their involvement when questioned during the probe.

UPSA clarified, however, that not every student whose results were found to have been altered necessarily played a direct role in arranging the changes, and that the investigation is still working to establish the precise extent of each individual's involvement.

UPSA's IT department praised for detecting the fraud

Prof. Mawutor commended the university's Information Technology Department for identifying and tracing the tampered records within the academic database, crediting the team with enabling the broader investigation.

Under UPSA's existing graduation guidelines, students facing unresolved disciplinary or examination malpractice matters are barred from participating in congregation ceremonies until those issues are settled.

The 178 students caught up in this case therefore remain ineligible until the process runs its course.

The Vice-Chancellor assured students, parents and other stakeholders that UPSA would continue to act decisively against anyone found to have undermined the integrity of its academic systems, signalling that the institution regards the protection of legitimate academic records as non-negotiable.

The X post of the Vice-Chancellor making the announcement is below.

UPSA releases 2026 undergraduate cut-off points

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on UPSA’s 2026 admission cut-off points for 59 undergraduate and diploma programmes.

The published aggregates range from 10 for LLB Law to 34 across the listed courses, reflecting different entry requirements.

LLB Law recorded the lowest cut-off aggregate, making it one of the most competitive programmes at UPSA.

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Source: YEN.com.gh