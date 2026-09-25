The Ghana Police Service reportedly arrested a woman allegedly connected to the death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Terry or Dinero

Afia Schwarzenegger, the US-based Ghanaian media personality and comedienne, shared news of the arrest on Instagram on Friday, September 25, 2026

The arrest of the woman comes amid widespread public attention surrounding the circumstances of Terry Nana Yaw Kyere's tragic death

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The woman allegedly linked to the disappearance and death of popular Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known as Terry or Dinero, has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

Terry Nana Yaw Kyere: Woman Allegedly Linked to Circle Phone Dealer's Death Reportedly Arrested

Source: Twitter

US-based Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger shared the development on her Instagram page on Friday, September 25, 2026, drawing fresh attention to the case.

The post, which showed an image of the alleged woman in a pink button-up shirt standing in front of a building in handcuffs, had her face blurred out, presumably to protect the integrity of the ongoing process.

No names were attached to the image, but Afia Schwarzenegger's decision to share it reignited public debate around the circumstances surrounding Terry's fate.

Death of Circle phone dealer Terry

Nana Yaw Kyere, known in trading circles around Accra's busy Circle area as Terry or Dinero, was reportedly found dead in Teshie on the morning of Thursday, September 24, days after his mysterious disappearance.

A family member confirmed to CDR Africa that Kyere's body was discovered on the morning of Thursday, 24 September 2026, days after news of his disappearance broke.

According to the relative, there were indications that an attempt had been made to set the body on fire before it was found buried, though the effort reportedly failed.

Kyere had reportedly travelled to Teshie to visit the arrested woman at her residence in Teshie before his disappearance.

His Honda Civic, which was initially declared missing, was recovered, while at least three suspects were reportedly taken into police custody in connection with the case.

One of the suspects, identified as Phil, has also been accused in reports of masterminding the crime.

A close friend who spoke to Gossips24 Avenue claimed Phil confessed during police questioning.

He was further described as a church member who allegedly posed as a soldier.

These claims have not been independently established by police.

His case attracted considerable grief and outrage from Ghanaians, many of whom knew him personally or through his business dealings.

The Instagram photo of the arrested woman in handcuffs is below:

Reactions to woman's arrest over Terry's death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media users below:

harriet.adofo commented:

"We live in a very wicked world o. Heerrrhh hmm. 🤔."

pamela_afia said:

"The wickedness of this generation is nothing to write home about o😢."

afxander wrote:

"What if she was persuaded to set the guy up? It could be against her wish or maybe because she is afraid of the guy because she knows what the guy is capable of doing. Maybe she was threatened."

Ohemaa Woyeje reacts to Terry's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ohemaa Woyeje’s reaction to Nana Yaw Kyere's death, after days of his disappearance.

The Ghanaian media personality shared a sombre message on Instagram as details emerged about the disturbing case.

Kyere reportedly disappeared after travelling to Teshie for a business deal and warned a friend that he had been “set up”.

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Source: YEN.com.gh