Sports presenter Don Summer One announced the passing of strongman athlete Godfred Akolbila on Tuesday, July 14, 2026

The deceased, who reportedly died following a battle with illness, won the 2023 edition of TV3 Ghana's Strongest competition

The news of Godfred Akolbila's untimely passing has drawn an outpouring of grief from fans and followers on social media

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Godfred Akolbila, the strongman athlete who won the 2023 edition of TV3 Ghana's Strongest, has reportedly passed away.

The 2023 Ghana's Strongest competition winner, Godfred Akolbila, reportedly passes away. Photo source: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

The tragic news was broken by popular Kumasi-based sports presenter Don Summer One during a broadcast on Angel FM Kumasi on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

What happened to the late Godfred Akolbila?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of the late Godfred Akolbila remain unknown.

However, according to Don Summer One, the former Ghana's Strongest winner died following a battle with an undisclosed illness.

Akolbila, widely known in Ghana's strength athletics community, rose to national prominence after clinching the TV3 Ghana's Strongest title in 2023.

Don Summer One, who had a close relationship to the late Akolbila, mourned the deceased with a glowing tribute on his radio show.

His announcement on Angel FM delivered the news to a community that had celebrated the late former Ghana's Strongest winner as one of their own, sparking emotional reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The Facebook video announcing the demise of the 2023 Ghana's Strongest winner, Godfred Akolbila, is below:

Who was the late Godfred Akolbila?

The late Godfred Akolbila rose to prominence after emerging as the winner of the 2023 edition of Accra-based broadcast station TV3 Ghana's Strongest competition.

He won after his exceptional performance in a series of staggering challenges, including the Truck Pull, Jumbo Deadlift, Superset Bench Press, Giant Tyre Flip, and Aboboyaa Deadlift.

He won the competition for the first time after six consecutive attempts and took home a brand new car, GHC10,000 cedis, as well as a gold medal.

Akolbila also received 100 bags of Ghacem cement as part of the winning prizes.

Despite being from Kelbeo in the Upper East Region, the late fitness enthusiast, who was a Kumasi resident, represented the Ashanti Region during the competition.

The Instagram photos of the late Godfred Akolbila winning Ghana's Strongest are below:

Godfred Akolbila's demise stirs sad reactions

The news of Godfred Akolbila's demise prompted an immediate and emotional response online, with many struggling to accept the loss.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jnr Summer wrote:

"Oh my goodness, when was that happen? 😱😱 Aww, bro, may your soul rest in perfect peace. 😭😭😭😭😭"

Antwi Boasiako said:

"You people should tell me that it's not true."

Rhedemtion Ramadan Bhylogy commented:

"It's very unfortunate, but most of these heavyweight lifters are suffering from heart issues."

Ghana's Strongest contestant Home Boy dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the tragic passing of Eric Asa Boadu, aka Home Boy, a beloved former contestant from TV3 Ghana's Strongest competition.

His unexpected demise on May 6, 2026, evoked an outpouring of grief across social media, leaving many to mourn the loss of a figure who captivated audiences with his resilience and spirited performances.

Source: YEN.com.gh