Ryan Garcia defended his WBC welterweight title against Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 12

Benn was floored by a right hand in the second round before referee Thomas Taylor waved off the contest

The British boxer was taken to hospital for checks after the fight, despite appearing to walk away from the ring unaided

Ryan Garcia retained his WBC welterweight championship with a second-round TKO victory over Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, with Benn subsequently admitted to hospital for treatment and further checks.

Ryan Garcia stops Conor Benn in two rounds as British Boxer is taken to the hospital. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy.

Source: Getty Images

Ryan Garcia destroys Conor Benn

Garcia, who entered the bout as favourite, made good on his prediction of a knockout finish, which he had stated publicly earlier in the week, as noted by ESPN.

The 28-year-old (26-2, 21 KOs) sent Benn to the canvas with a sharp right hand in Round 2.

The British fighter managed to beat the count, but Garcia pressed forward immediately and continued landing punches until referee Thomas Taylor stepped in and halted the contest.

The victory marked Garcia's first defence of the welterweight title he captured in February with a win over Mario Barrios and his third outing at the 147-pound limit.

Garcia's emphatic performance reinforced his standing as one of boxing's most dangerous punchers at welterweight.

Conor Benn hospitalised after the fight

Benn (25-2, 14 KOs) appeared to be on his feet and walking without assistance as he left the ring, but he was subsequently taken to hospital to receive treatment and undergo checks, according to talkSPORT.

The defeat is Benn's second in his last four fights. His most recent outing before Saturday was a dominant points victory over Regis Prograis in April at a 150-pound catchweight.

Notably, Benn had not competed at the 147-pound welterweight limit in over four years, with his last fight at that weight having taken place in April 2022.

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In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary singer Bobby Brown revealed what he believed caused Mike Tyson’s unexpected defeat to Buster Douglas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh