Mohammed Kudus has not featured for the Black Stars since October 2025, but a return appears to be on the horizon

UK-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman disclosed what Kudus told him in the mixed zone after Tottenham's EPL clash with Everton

The 26-year-old is steadily rebuilding his match fitness at club level, having featured in three successive matches off the bench

Mohammed Kudus has given a strong indication that he is set to return to the Ghana national team ahead of the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header against Ivory Coast and The Gambia later this month.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has been absent from Black Stars duty since October 2025, making the prospect of his return a significant development.

Mohammed Kudus hints at making a sensational return to the Black Stars after an 11-month absence. Photos by Dan Mullan and Shaun Brooks - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus signals return to Black Stars

UK-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman, who works with The Sun, disclosed the exchange after speaking to Kudus in the mixed zone following Tottenham's most recent fixture.

Osman asked the player how he was feeling, to which Kudus responded that he was "getting there".

When asked whether he planned to join the squad for the upcoming international break, the Spurs attacker replied simply: "Sure."

Should Kudus follow through and head coach Carlos Queiroz include him in his squad, it would mark the first time the Nima-born talent has worked under the former Real Madrid manager.

Queiroz was reappointed by the Ghana Football Association following the expiry of his short-term contract after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The potential return carries additional weight given that Inaki Williams recently announced his retirement from international football, leaving Ghana without one of their most experienced attacking options.

Kudus rebuilding fitness after long absence

Kudus has been gradually easing back from injury through a series of substitute appearances.

He played 22 minutes on his return against Newcastle, followed by 29 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

Watch excerpts from Kudus' performance vs Nottingham, as shared on X:

In his most recent outing, the 26-year-old contributed 27 minutes during a goalless draw against Everton.

According to statistics culled from Sofascore, his performance data from that Everton appearance was encouraging.

Kudus completed 94% of his passes, registered one key pass, recorded 27 touches and completed two dribbles.

He also won one tackle, made one recovery and came out on top in four of five ground duels contested during his time on the pitch.

The statistics suggest Kudus is close to the sharpness required for international football, and his affirmative response to Osman's question indicates he shares that belief.

Tottenham boss praises Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi had praised Mohammed Kudus and revealed he once tried to sign him for Brighton.

The Nima-born talent eventually chose West Ham United instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh