NPP Constitution Amendment Committee Chairman Frank Davies addressed questions about Ken Ofori-Atta's absence

Davies declined to condemn the former Finance Minister, citing the legal principle that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty

Ofori-Atta faces 28 corruption-related charges in Ghana over alleged contract irregularities involving SML and the GRA

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Frank Davies, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Constitution Amendment Committee, has said former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will return to Ghana when he is ready, refusing to condemn the embattled politician despite his prolonged absence from the country.

NPP Constitution Amendment Committee Chairman Frank Davies addressed questions about Ken Ofori-Atta's absence

Source: Getty Images

Davies made the remarks on Saturday, 3 October 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, where the NPP was holding its National Delegates Congress and national officers' elections.

He was speaking to Citi News in response to questions about Ofori-Atta's continued stay outside Ghana amid active criminal proceedings and efforts by Ghanaian authorities to secure his return.

The NPP chairman was firm in his refusal to engage with public criticism of the former minister, saying he would not participate in what he called the "court of public opinion."

"Our criminal jurisprudence says that an accused person is innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt, so let those who want to wallow in the court of public opinion keep calling him names; do so, but I am not one of those people because I respect the rights of everyone: accused person, suspect and person of interest," Davies said.

He added that legal matters concerning Ofori-Atta in the United States had since been resolved. "For now, whatever the state had against Ofori-Atta has been settled in America, and so let us wait for what they have to settle in Ghana," he said.

Ofori-Atta's Legal Troubles in Ghana

The former Finance Minister is currently before the High Court in Accra on 28 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The charges stem from allegations surrounding contracts between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

In June 2026, Ofori-Atta secured a notable legal outcome in the United States when an immigration court approved his I-485 petition, which serves as a formal application to adjust immigration status. The ruling set him on the path to obtaining lawful permanent residency in the country.

His extended absence has attracted sustained public scrutiny, with Ghanaian authorities continuing their efforts to bring him back within the jurisdiction to face the charges against him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh