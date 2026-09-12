Iñaki Williams made his 515th appearance for Athletic Bilbao on September 12, moving into the club's all-time top five

The 32-year-old also scored to pull Bilbao level against Elche at San Mamés, just 24 hours after announcing his Black Stars retirement

Williams' exit from international football means he will miss Ghana's upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifying fixtures

Iñaki Williams capped a remarkable 24 hours by setting an appearance record for Athletic Bilbao and scoring a crucial equaliser against Elche on September 12, one day after announcing his retirement from international football with Ghana.

Iñaki Williams achieves a new milestone for Athletic Bilbao 24 hours after his retirement from the Ghana national team. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Iñaki sets Athletic Bilbao record in Elche draw

The 32-year-old striker made his 515th appearance for the Basque club against Elche, a milestone that lifted him into the all-time top five on Athletic Bilbao's appearance list, according to Transfermarkt.

The match looked to be slipping away from Bilbao after Facundo Buonanotte converted from the penalty spot to give Elche the lead. The retired Ghanaian attacker stepped up.

Williams had earlier squandered a clear-cut opportunity before making amends, poking home from close range during a goalmouth scramble to restore parity.

The goal was his first of the current La Liga season. According to Flashscore, he has now contributed to three goals across five outings, having registered two assists before his latest strike.

Watch Iñaki's goal vs Elche, as shared on X:

Ghana misses out as Williams retires

The timing of Williams' milestone comes less than two days after he stunned Ghanaian football supporters by announcing his retirement from the Black Stars on September 11, four years after switching his international allegiance from Spain to Ghana.

His decision to step away from international duty means coach Carlos Queiroz will be without him for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifying matches against Ivory Coast and The Gambia.

Williams had been a regular figure for Ghana since committing to the Black Stars in 2022, and his exit leaves a significant gap in the squad's attacking options heading into the qualification campaign.

He averaged 0.07 goals per game during his four-year stint with the Black Stars.

Prophet’s warning to Iñaki Williams resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah had issued a worrying prediction about Iñaki Williams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Prophetic Life Embassy founder claimed the Athletic Bilbao forward made a mistake by choosing Ghana over Spain.

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Source: YEN.com.gh