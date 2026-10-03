Berla Mundi's husband, David Tabi, attended the B.You conference in Accra to show support for his wife

The business executive turned heads with his outfit choice at the star-studded event

Fashion lovers have weighed in on his tight trousers after videos from the event circulated online

David Tabi, husband of prominent Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi, has become an unlikely talking point after his appearance at the B.You conference in Accra set social media buzzing.

Berla Mundi’s husband, David Tabi, models in an elegant outfit at the B.You Conference. Photo credit: @khodenmedia.

Source: Instagram

David Tabi's B.You Conference tight trousers sparks fashion debate

The business executive attended the sold-out event in a look that caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and onlookers alike.

David Tabi opted for a grey collared kaftan top, rolled up to his elbows, paired with matching trousers. He completed the ensemble with black loafers, sunglasses, and what appeared to be an expensive watch on his wrist.

While many noted Tabi's sharp appearance as he showed up to support his wife at the high-profile gathering, it was the cut of his trousers that sparked the sharpest debate.

After videos from the event began circulating online, a number of fashion followers argued that the trousers were too form-fitting for the occasion.

The discussion has drawn plenty of opinions, with some viewers finding humour in the situation and others defending Tabi's style choices as a reflection of current fashion trends.

Either way, the business executive has managed to carve out his own moment in the spotlight at an event that was clearly designed to celebrate Berla Mundi's influence.

The Instagram video is below:

Who is TV3 presenter Berla Mundi?

Berla Mundi is one of Ghana's most recognised television hosts and media personalities, known for her polished on-screen presence and her work across entertainment and lifestyle programming.

The B.You conference, held in Accra, drew a notable crowd and was considered a significant event on the local calendar, making her husband's viral moment all the more visible.

Tabi's appearance is a reminder that public life has a way of extending beyond the individual to those closest to them, whether they seek the attention or not.

The Instagram video is below:

Berla Mundi and David Tabi's wedding

Berla Mundi got married to David Tabi on Friday, January 5, 2024, in a private ceremony in Accra.

The popular Ghanaian media personality kept the wedding largely away from the public eye, with family and a few close friends in attendance. Guests were reportedly asked not to use their phones during the ceremony, making the occasion a closely guarded affair.

News of the marriage came as a surprise to many of her fans, although there had been speculation about her relationship and plans to settle down.

Her colleague Giovani Caleb publicly congratulated her after the ceremony, helping to confirm the news.

Berla later shared some official wedding photos on social media, giving fans their first glimpse of the special day. In her post, she introduced David as her husband and thanked people for their love and support.

The Instagram photo is below:

Berla Mundi and husband attend the B.You conference

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi and her husband, David Tabi, whose joint appearance at a B.YOU event drew widespread attention online.

Fans praised Tabi’s support for the television host and said the couple’s chemistry made them an inspiration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh