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Freezy Macbones Becomes WBO Africa Light Heavyweight Champion After Defeating Nigerian Rival
Boxing

Freezy Macbones Becomes WBO Africa Light Heavyweight Champion After Defeating Nigerian Rival

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
2 min read
  • Seth 'Freezy Macbones' is now the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight champion after defeating his Nigerian opponent on October 1
  • Macbones faced home favourite Godday 'Zodsolo' Appah at The Balmoral in Lagos during the 'Chaos in the Ring' Independence Day event
  • Two of the three judges scored the bout in favour of the Ghanaian, handing him the most significant title of his professional career

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Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, known professionally as Freezy Macbones, has captured the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight title after outpointing Nigerian challenger Godday Appah in a unanimous decision on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The championship contest formed part of the "Chaos in the Ring" event, organised by Balmoral Group at The Balmoral venue in Lagos to mark Nigeria's Independence Day celebrations.

Freezy Macbones, WBO Africa Light Heavyweight, Seth Gyimah, Freezy Macbones vs Godday Appah, Godday Zodsolo Appah, Ghanaian boxing, Chaos in the Ring Lagos, Nigerian Independence Day boxing event, Freezy Macbones boxing record.
Freezy Macbones becomes the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight champion after defeating Nigerian pugilist Godday Appah. Photo by James Chance.
Source: Getty Images

Macbones wins in WBO Africa Light Heavyweight title

Competing in front of a partisan crowd that had rallied behind their countryman, Macbones maintained his composure throughout the bout and controlled enough of the action to earn the nod from all three ringside judges.

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Appah, widely known by his ring name "Zodsolo," entered the contest as the home favourite and sought to claim the WBO Africa belt on one of Nigeria's most celebrated national occasions, but the Ghanaian's performance proved too measured and too consistent to overcome.

The result represents one of the most significant achievements of Macbones' career to date and cements his status as a genuine contender on the African light heavyweight circuit.

According to BoxRec, Macbones has a record of 13 victories in 14 bouts, losing just once in his boxing career.

A continental title that opens new doors

The WBO Africa Light Heavyweight title adds considerable weight to Macbones' professional profile and could attract the attention of promoters seeking opponents at a higher level.

Having secured the title on foreign soil, against a local crowd and a determined home fighter, the victory carries an added significance that few victories in the sport can replicate.

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For Ghanaian boxing supporters, the triumph offers another reason for national pride, with Macbones becoming the latest fighter from the country to claim continental honours in the professional ranks.

Freezy Macbones welcomes second child with French partner

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones celebrated the arrival of his second child with his partner, Helen Defrance, in November 2025.

The boxer shared heartwarming photos of Helen resting in bed with their newborn, recalling the joy of welcoming their first child.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

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