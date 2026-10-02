GMet Predicts Mist, Fog, Sunshine and Thunderstorms Across Ghana on October 2
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, October 2, 2026
- GMet warned of mist and fog over coastal, hilly and forest areas early in the morning
- Thunderstorms and rain are likely to develop from late afternoon across transition and northern sectors
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Friday, October 2, 2026, alerting residents across several zones to expect foggy conditions at dawn and stormy weather later in the day.
GMet warned that mist and fog will hang over coastal, hilly and forest areas in the early hours of the morning.
Residents in those zones are advised to exercise caution, particularly when driving, as visibility may be significantly reduced during the morning commute.
As the day progresses, skies will gradually shift from mostly cloudy to sunnier conditions, with occasional cloud cover persisting through the afternoon hours.
Storms expected in the North and Transition Zone
The more disruptive weather is expected later in the day. From late afternoon, GMet forecast the likelihood of thunderstorms and rainfall across parts of the transition zone and the northern sectors of the country.
Ghanaians living or travelling through those areas on Friday should make necessary preparations ahead of the anticipated downpours, which could be accompanied by thunder and potentially strong winds typical of late-season storm activity.
The rest of the country is expected to experience relatively mild conditions for most of the day before any significant weather activity sets in.
Read the morning weather alert from the GMet on X below:
ECG announces dumsor schedule for October 2
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana announced a scheduled power outage affecting parts of the Accra East Region on Friday, 2nd October 2026.
The planned maintenance exercise was scheduled to run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, resulting in an eight-hour power interruption across several communities.
Areas including parts of Oyarifa, Ayimensah, Prisons Training School, and University Farms were among the zones listed to experience the disruption.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.