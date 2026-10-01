Singapore published an official list of 58 institutions whose foreign students are allowed to work during vacation periods without a work pass

Foreign students must hold a Student's Pass issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and be at least 14 years of age to qualify

The list covers universities, polytechnics, international schools and specialised colleges across Singapore

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Singapore has published a full list of schools and universities whose foreign students may take up employment during their vacation periods without the need for a separate work pass.

Singapore names institutions in the country that allows foreign students to work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/VINCENT THIAN/Alexander W Helin

Source: Instagram

The relevant Singapore authority confirmed that the exemption applies automatically, meaning students do not need to notify any government body before they begin working.

To qualify, a student must simultaneously satisfy three conditions: they must be a full-time matriculated or registered student at one of the listed institutions, hold a valid Student's Pass issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), and be at least 14 years of age.

Singapore's full list of qualifying institutions

A total of 58 institutions appear on the published list, spanning universities, polytechnics, international schools and specialised colleges. They are:

Anglo-Chinese School (International) Singapore Australian International School Canadian International School Chatsworth International School DigiPen Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Dulwich College (Singapore) EHL Campus (Singapore) ESSEC Business School (Singapore) German European School Singapore German Institute of Science and Technology – TUM Asia Government Junior Colleges Government secondary schools Government-aided Junior Colleges Government-aided secondary schools Hwa Chong International School Hollandse School Independent schools INSEAD Singapore Institute of Technical Education Singapore International Community School ISS International School The Japanese School Singapore LaSalle College of the Arts Lycée Français de Singapour Millennia Institute Mountbatten Vocational School Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Nanyang Polytechnic Nanyang Technological University National University of Singapore Nexus International School (Singapore) Ngee Ann Polytechnic Overseas Family School Republic Polytechnic S P Jain School of Global Management Singapore Saint Joseph's Institution International School Sekolah Indonesia Special Education schools Specialised Independent schools Specialised schools Singapore American School Singapore Institute of Technology Singapore Korean International School Singapore Management University Singapore Polytechnic Singapore University of Social Sciences Singapore University of Technology and Design Sorbonne-Assas International Law School – Asia Stamford American International School Swiss School in Singapore Tanglin Trust School Temasek Polytechnic University of the Arts Singapore United World College of South East Asia Waseda Shibuya Senior High School in Singapore XCL World Academy Yale-NUS College of the National University of Singapore

What the Work Exemption Means for Foreign Students

The arrangement offers considerable flexibility for international students looking to gain work experience or supplement their income while studying in Singapore. Because no prior notification is required, eligible students can move directly into vacation employment once they confirm that their institution appears on the approved list and that they meet the age and pass requirements.

Source: YEN.com.gh