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Singapore Lists 58 Schools and Universities Where Foreign Students Can Work During Vacation
Asia

Singapore Lists 58 Schools and Universities Where Foreign Students Can Work During Vacation

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • Singapore published an official list of 58 institutions whose foreign students are allowed to work during vacation periods without a work pass
  • Foreign students must hold a Student's Pass issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and be at least 14 years of age to qualify
  • The list covers universities, polytechnics, international schools and specialised colleges across Singapore

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Singapore has published a full list of schools and universities whose foreign students may take up employment during their vacation periods without the need for a separate work pass.

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Singapore names institutions in the country that allows foreign students to work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/VINCENT THIAN/Alexander W Helin
Source: Instagram

The relevant Singapore authority confirmed that the exemption applies automatically, meaning students do not need to notify any government body before they begin working.

To qualify, a student must simultaneously satisfy three conditions: they must be a full-time matriculated or registered student at one of the listed institutions, hold a valid Student's Pass issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), and be at least 14 years of age.

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Singapore's full list of qualifying institutions

A total of 58 institutions appear on the published list, spanning universities, polytechnics, international schools and specialised colleges. They are:

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  1. Anglo-Chinese School (International) Singapore
  2. Australian International School
  3. Canadian International School
  4. Chatsworth International School
  5. DigiPen
  6. Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School
  7. Dulwich College (Singapore)
  8. EHL Campus (Singapore)
  9. ESSEC Business School (Singapore)
  10. German European School Singapore
  11. German Institute of Science and Technology – TUM Asia
  12. Government Junior Colleges
  13. Government secondary schools
  14. Government-aided Junior Colleges
  15. Government-aided secondary schools
  16. Hwa Chong International School
  17. Hollandse School
  18. Independent schools
  19. INSEAD Singapore
  20. Institute of Technical Education Singapore
  21. International Community School
  22. ISS International School
  23. The Japanese School Singapore
  24. LaSalle College of the Arts
  25. Lycée Français de Singapour
  26. Millennia Institute
  27. Mountbatten Vocational School
  28. Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts
  29. Nanyang Polytechnic
  30. Nanyang Technological University
  31. National University of Singapore
  32. Nexus International School (Singapore)
  33. Ngee Ann Polytechnic
  34. Overseas Family School
  35. Republic Polytechnic
  36. S P Jain School of Global Management Singapore
  37. Saint Joseph's Institution International School
  38. Sekolah Indonesia
  39. Special Education schools
  40. Specialised Independent schools
  41. Specialised schools
  42. Singapore American School
  43. Singapore Institute of Technology
  44. Singapore Korean International School
  45. Singapore Management University
  46. Singapore Polytechnic
  47. Singapore University of Social Sciences
  48. Singapore University of Technology and Design
  49. Sorbonne-Assas International Law School – Asia
  50. Stamford American International School
  51. Swiss School in Singapore
  52. Tanglin Trust School
  53. Temasek Polytechnic
  54. University of the Arts Singapore
  55. United World College of South East Asia
  56. Waseda Shibuya Senior High School in Singapore
  57. XCL World Academy
  58. Yale-NUS College of the National University of Singapore

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What the Work Exemption Means for Foreign Students

The arrangement offers considerable flexibility for international students looking to gain work experience or supplement their income while studying in Singapore. Because no prior notification is required, eligible students can move directly into vacation employment once they confirm that their institution appears on the approved list and that they meet the age and pass requirements.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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