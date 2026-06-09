Omar Artan's dream of officiating at the 2026 World Cup has suffered a setback after the Somali referee was denied entry into the United States

FIFA has since addressed the situation, explaining why one of Africa's most respected match officials will be unable to take charge of games

Artan has also broken his silence on the issue, sharing his thoughts on a development that has sparked widespread discussion

FIFA has finally addressed the controversy surrounding Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan after his hopes of making history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup were abruptly dashed.

Artan, widely regarded as one of Africa's finest match officials, had been set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at football's biggest tournament.

Instead, he now faces the heartbreak of missing the competition after being denied entry into the United States despite reportedly possessing a valid visa.

Why Was Omar Artan Denied Entry? FIFA Breaks Silence on Growing Controversy

Source: Getty Images

Why was Omar Artan denied US entry?

The incident has sparked widespread debate across the football world, with many questioning how a FIFA-appointed official could be prevented from participating in such a prestigious event.

According to reports, the 34-year-old arrived at Miami International Airport over the weekend en route to the officials' training base ahead of the World Cup.

However, immigration authorities reportedly refused him entry, and he was subsequently deported.

While the exact reason behind the decision has not been publicly disclosed, Somalia remains among countries affected by travel restrictions introduced under President Donald Trump's administration.

FIFA reacts to Artan's US entry saga

Following discussions with United States authorities, FIFA confirmed that Artan will not be part of the tournament.

“FIFA does not intervene in the host country’s immigration procedures, including the granting of visas, and has been informed by the authorities that Mr. Artan’s status will not be changed at this time," the statement added.

“In accordance with previous FIFA competitions, the host country’s government has the final say on who receives a visa and is admitted to its territory.”

The statement effectively ended any lingering hopes that the governing body could secure a reversal before the competition begins.

Why Was Omar Artan Denied Entry? FIFA Breaks Silence on Growing Controversy

Source: Getty Images

How Artan reacted to World Cup denial

Despite the disappointment, Artan struck a composed and optimistic tone when reacting to the setback.

Speaking to Reuters, the highly rated official thanked both FIFA and CAF for their support while pledging to remain focused on his career.

"I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future," he said.

"I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions."

Artan's absence is particularly significant given the journey that brought him to this point.

A FIFA-listed referee since 2018, he earned widespread recognition after officiating at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and steadily built a reputation as one of the continent's most reliable officials.

His selection among the 170 referees, assistant referees and video assistant referees chosen for the expanded 2026 World Cup was viewed as a landmark moment for Somali football.

How much FIFA pay World Cup referees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the prize package FIFA has set aside for referees at the 2026 World Cup.

Match officials are expected to earn up to $100,000, including salaries and performance-related bonuses.

Source: YEN.com.gh