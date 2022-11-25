A Ghanaian dad got many peeps laughing on TikTok after he was caught on camera celebrating Ghana's goal and later stressing after the loss

The man was in a jubilant mood after Dede Ayew scored, but his hopes of victory were cut short

Ghana lost by three goals to two against Portugal, and the painful defeat has sparked reactions on social media

A Ghanaian dad was left in pain after Ghana's 2: 3 defeat versus Portugal. A video captured the man in a jubilant mood earlier on after Dede Ayew equalised for the Black Stars following Christiano Ronaldo's penalty goal in the 65th minute.

The Ghanaian dad, who was recorded by his son, was in a patriotic mood as he wore his replica Black Stars jersey. His excitement was cut short when Portugal got into the lead once again.

This stressed the elderly man greatly as he rubbed his knees and sat in his chair close to tears. To add salt to injury, Rafael Leao scored the 3rd goal for Portugal in the 80th minute, breaking his heart further.

He had a grim look of disappointment and sorrow written on his face. He subsequently fell asleep in the chair. The video got peeps laughing on social media.

Patriotic Ghanaian Dad Gets Peeps Laughing

said:

He just like me, had sleep off the pain

✨seasoned✨also said:

My dad also rubs his knee. I think it’s a stress reliever for Gh Dads

yecandy also commented:

Did everyone’s parents just fall asleep after the game ??

Evangelyn also reacted:

My dad was stressed man hmmm

Jaazmeenamy Amoah could relate:

this was me this morning dont try o Herh

Ni also wrote:

I hope he enjoyed his food before watching the game

