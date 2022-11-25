Nana Aba Anamoah was not pleased with Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, following Ghana's defeat to Portugal

The renowned journalist bashed the coach, saying he knows nothing about tactical changes

Ghana lost to Portugal in their first match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the loss has got many Ghanaians in their feelings

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian media personality and General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM, Nana Aba Anamoah, was in her feelings following Ghana's loss to Portugal in their opening Group H match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nana Aba Anamoah Chastises Otto Addo Photo Source: Youtube, CitiTV

Source: UGC

The renowned journalist made her feelings known in a series of tweets. In one of the tweets, she went for the head of Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo, criticising his substitutions in the Portugal game. In the tweet, she wrote:

Otto Addo knows nothing about tactical changes.

The Black Stars lost by three goals to 2 against Portugal. After Dede Ayew scored to cancel Christiano Ronaldo's penalty, Otto Addo made two substitutions in the 78th minute. Many believe the coach's substitution contributed to Ghana's loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dede Ayew and Kudus, who assisted Ghana's first goal, were both substituted for Bukari and Jordan Ayew. Shortly after the substitutions were made, Portugal scored two goals after Jordan Ayew lost the ball in dangerous areas on both occasions.

Jao Felix put Portugal in front once again, and subsequently, Rafael Leao scored the 3rd for the Navegadores. Ghana, however, got a consolation goal after Osman Bukari scored a header in the 89th minute.

Nana Aba Anamoah Sparks Reactions

NhittaaA said:

y’al need to relax & go easy on Otto Addo… Anything could’ve happened anyways.. did you guys think, the Portuguese were going to allow that to end in a draw

BhraRichie commented:

Football is not like sitting on tv and reading what you have been presented with .

SAMMYBRAINJNR also wrote:

Maybe he has been told at all course the Ayew brothers must play every match. If only we are honest this team is able to beat any team buh bias and favoritism in team selection

2022 World Cup: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Juliet Ibrahim, Others Support Black Stars Ahead of Game with Portugal

In other news, The Black Stars of Ghana will face Portugal in their opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, November 24.

Scores of Ghanaians have shown unmatched enthusiasm and love for their home side on social media ahead of the team's game at 974 Stadium in Doha

YEN.com.gh accentuates nine trending visuals, including videos of the president and his vice, for your view.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh