School children in Ghana have turned heads on social media after a video of them jubilating during South Korea versus Ghana match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar went viral

Watching the game inside the school hall, they were captured shouting, jumping, and waving Ghana flags as a sign of jubilation

The video has sparked reactions on social media as many watched in awe of how the pupils and their teachers jubilated

Some school pupils have surfaced online as they jubilated when the Black Stars scored a goal during South Korea versus Ghana match that was played at 1 pm on November 28, 2022.

In a video that has melted the hearts of many Netizens, especially Ghanaians, the pupils were spotted watching the game as the Black Stars tried to battle it out on the field with South Korea at the FIFA World Cup Group H stage.

Once the Black Stars scored a goal, the pupils began to scream, shout, jump and wave the flag of Ghana high up in the air as a sign of jubilation.

They were captured watching the game inside the school hall, where a flat-screen television was placed on a stool for the whole school to watch.

At the end of the game, the results ended in a 2-3 win against South Korea. Ghana's Mohammed Kudus was crowned the Man of the Match at the end of the game.

Video of primary school kids jubilating when Ghana scored a goal has warmed the hearts of many netizens

@heisakoto said:

No b small soloku o‍

@Georges402 commented:

This is beautiful

@dbroohm remarked:

This is pure

@stecks_ commented:

kudus dey ⚽️

@Carl_flamess said:

For the love of the game @FIFAcom

@Ma2s_953 said:

Naan c'est le football vraiment

@mazi_omenuko said:

Wow, this is beautiful

@snrcarterblock said:

We used to pray for times like this

@mohitkryadav remarked:

One of best match in #FIFAWorldCup 2022. #korea #KORGHA #ghanakorea

Source: YEN.com.gh