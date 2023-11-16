Ampem Darkoa Ladies lost on penalties to Sporting Club Casablanca in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League semifinal

Despite an early lead from a Comfort Yeboah penalty, Sporting Club Casablanca fought back, and Jennifer Owusuaa's remarkable long-range goal restored Ampem Darkoa's lead

However, a 2-2 draw led to a penalty shootout where the Ghanaian side lost 3-2, denying them a spot in the final

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies were denied a spot in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League final, losing on penalties to Sporting Club Casablanca.

After a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes of play, the Ghanaian side suffered a 3-2 loss in the shootout, with Comfort Yeboah, Latifa Abesik, and Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah missing their kicks.

Despite taking an early lead with a penalty from Comfort Yeboah, Ampem Darkoa Ladies faced a resilient Sporting Club Casablanca side that equalised before Jennifer Owusuaa's stunning long-range goal restored Ampem Darkoa's lead.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will play for the third position against ASFAR Club Photo credit: @CAFwomen Source: Twitter

However, Sporting Club Casablanca levelled the score again, leading to a penalty shootout where Ampem Darkoa Ladies fell short.

They will now compete for third place against ASFAR Club, with the final scheduled for Sunday, November 19.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies Exhibit Their Passion For The Game With Spiritual Jama Session

Before Ampem Darkoa Ladies' quarter-final game, the ladies held a spirited pre-game jama session, which captivated fans as they secured a semifinal spot with high energy and passion.

The team's jubilant entry into the stadium showcased their unity and determination, setting the stage for their historic achievement in the CAF Women's Champions League.

The video of the jama session mesmerised supporters, highlighting the vibrant culture surrounding Ghanaian football celebrations.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C delivers their post-game media engagement in Twi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ampem Darkoa Ladies became the subject of conversations for many netizens after videos of their post-game interviews went viral.

In one of the videos, Comfort Yeboah interacted in her native Twi language. This act resonated with many Ghanaians who heaped the the team and CAF with significant praise.

