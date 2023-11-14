Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Ghanaian champions, secured a spot in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League semi-finals after a 3-1 victory against Huracanes FC in their final Group B match

Tracy Twum's two goals and Gnabekwan N-Yanyimaya's contribution ensured their triumph

Ampem Darkoa Ladies' debut in the competition has earned them at least $200,000 from CAF, with the potential for higher cash prizes as they progress

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have triumphed in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League, securing a place in the semi-finals after defeating Huracanes FC from Equatorial Guinea with a resounding 3-1 victory in their final Group B match on Sunday, November 12.

In an impressive display of skill and determination, forward Tracy Twum showcased her prowess by netting twice, while Gnabekwan N-Yanyimaya added another goal to ensure Ampem Darkoa Ladies' victory and secure a coveted spot in the semi-finals.

The breakthrough came early in the match when Tracy Twum expertly converted a free-kick in the ninth minute after Jennifer Owusuaa was brought down near the penalty box. Despite several opportunities for Twum to secure her second goal, the first half concluded with Ampem Darkoa Ladies maintaining their 1-0 lead.

The second half saw Ampem Darkoa Ladies continuing their dominant performance. Twum, on the verge of securing her second goal, had her shot narrowly miss the target after being played through by Linda Owusu Ansah. Huracanes FC attempted to level the score in the 60th minute, but a long-range strike was brilliantly tipped onto the crossbar by Brown, Ampem Darkoa's goalkeeper.

In recognition of her outstanding performance, Tracy Twum was awarded the Woman of the Match accolade. This victory not only propels Ampem Darkoa Ladies into the semi-finals but also ensures a minimum cash prize of $200,000 from CAF for their commendable debut in the competition.

As they progress further, additional cash prizes are within reach. A place in the final guarantees a minimum of $250,000, and winning the championship not only brings home the coveted trophy but also secures a substantial cash prize of $400,000 for Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies Exhibit Their Passion For The Game With Spiritual Jama Session

Before the game, Ampem Darkoa Ladies held a spirited pre-game jama session which captivated fans as they secured a semifinal spot with high energy and passion.

The team's jubilant entry into the stadium showcased their unity and determination, setting the stage for their historic achievement in the CAF Women's Champions League.

The video of the jama session has mesmerized supporters, highlighting the vibrant culture surrounding Ghanaian football celebrations.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C delivers their post-game media engagement in Twi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ampem Darkoa Ladies became the subject of conversations for many netizens after videos of their post-game interviews went viral.

In one of the videos, Comfort Yeboah interacted in her native Twi language. This act resonated with many Ghanaians who heaped the the team and CAF with significant praise.

