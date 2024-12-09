Thiago Silva crawled the length of the pitch after Fluminense avoided relegation on the final match day of the Brasileirão

The former Chelsea captain's act of crawling on his knees is a South American ritual related to religion and gratitude

Fluminense overcame the resilience of Palmeiras to record a 1-0 away win, thanks to Kevin Serna

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Fluminense’s tense 1-0 win over Palmeiras on Sunday ensured their survival in the Brazilian Serie A on the final day of the campaign.

A decisive first-half goal from Kevin Serna sealed the victory for the 14th-placed side, who weathered a late storm despite having a second goal ruled out by VAR.

Thiago Silva crawled the length of the pitch after Fluminense avoided relegation. Photo: Rodolfo Buhrer.

Source: Getty Images

Amid the jubilant celebrations at full-time, a heartwarming scene unfolded as Thiago Silva, the former PSG and Chelsea legend, walked the length of the pitch on his knees.

Why Thiago Silva crawled on his knees

As reported by Givemesport, Silva's act of crawling on his knees is deeply rooted in South American religious and cultural traditions, symbolizing an expression of gratitude and devotion.

This ritual is often performed to give thanks to God for answering prayers or granting a significant wish.

While the gesture may seem odd initially, it reflects a deeply personal promise Silva made back in 2020 during his PSG days: a pledge to return to Fluminense and give thanks in this exact way.

The moment served as a poignant reminder of the emotional and spiritual connection football can foster—far beyond just the game itself.

Raphinha crawls on his knee

According to ITV, following a similar gesture by Raphinha after a Leeds match against Brentford in 2022, crawling across the pitch on one’s knees is a South American ritual of gratitude, offering thanks to God for fulfilling a wish.

Thiago Silva, having played a key role in helping his boyhood club Fluminense avoid relegation, seized the perfect moment to express his heartfelt appreciation in this meaningful way.

Thiago Silva takes a sly dig at Anthony Taylor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Brazil defender Thiago Silva aimed a subtle dig at Anthony Taylor after his controversial call in the Chelsea vs Man City game.

The now Fluminese centre-half believes the Blues were shortchanged by Taylor in their Premier League opening match.

Source: YEN.com.gh