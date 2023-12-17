West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen commended the chemistry between himself, Mohammed Kudus, and Lucas Paqueta after their 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

The trio played key roles in all three goals, with Kudus scoring twice and Bowen netting the third

Bowen highlighted the flexibility and understanding among the players, expressing their enjoyment of playing together

A collage of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus both celebrating a goal

Source: Twitter

Bowen, who scored the third goal, highlighted the flexibility and understanding among the three players, emphasizing the quality they bring both in matches and on the training pitch.

In an interview with West Ham’s official channel, Bowen said the chemistry between them is the reason for their success.

“We’re playing with freedom; me, Mo and Lucas. We’ve got a really good understanding and there were times when Mo was up front and I was out on the wing. There were times when it was the other way around but I think that is the quality that the three of us have.”

“We have that flexibility and it’s the same on the training pitch. We love playing together.”

West Ham celebrates Kudus goal with KiDi's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United shared a TikTok video celebrating Kudus after the team's Europa League game.

The video was a mosaic of Kudus' goal-scoring moments, which caught the attention of Kudus lovers especially Ghanaians.

The video was accompanied by KiDi's hit song, Likor, adding to the excitement of Ghanaians.

Young Kudus fan goes viral

Meawnhile, a video of a young West Ham fan reacting to Kudus' performance has gone viral on social media.

The boy, who went to watch the West Ham game against Freiburg, got a jersey from the player.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Kudus for the kind gesture towards the fan.

