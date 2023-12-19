West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, born in the Nima, disclosed that buying his mother a house was his first move after signing a professional contract

He said this was to provide comfort for his family, particularly his mother who used to sell food on the streets

The 23-year-old midfielder said this stands out as one of his proudest achievements due to his strong family values

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has opened up about his heartfelt gesture after signing his first professional contract, revealing that the initial thing he did was buy a house for his mother.

The talented playmaker, who hails from Nima, a community in Accra, Ghana, considered moving his mother out of the slum as one of his greatest accomplishments.

Kudus, who began his football journey at Strong Tower FC in Nima before joining the Right to Dream Academy and later moving to Europe, expressed his pride in ensuring his mother and siblings have a comfortable and secure home.

Kudus joined the Danish topflight side FC Nordsjaelland at the age of 18, showcasing his talent, and subsequently earned a move to Ajax Amsterdam.

His impressive performances paved the way for his dream transfer to the Premier League with West Ham in the summer of 2022.

Reflecting on his proudest moments, Kudus emphasized the significance of providing his mother with a house as the first thing he accomplished upon signing his professional contract.

Moving his mother out of Nima, a place where she used to sell Tuo zaafi on the streets, marked a significant achievement for Kudus.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring his mother wakes up without the burden of monthly rent, emphasizing that providing her with a comfortable living space was a fundamental need.

Kudus acknowledged the resilience of his mother, who sacrificed her job to take care of him and his siblings. He stated that while his mother used to sell food on the streets, he no longer allows her to do so.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old midfielder has seamlessly adapted to life in the Premier League, showcasing his skills on the pitch and contributing to West Ham's success. With nine goal involvements since joining the Hammers, Kudus continues to make a positive impact both on and off the field.

