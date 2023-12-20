Mohammed Kudus's performances for West Ham have been very good, and a young fan, during an interview, sang his praises

The fan went on to say that he hoped Kudus' country, Ghana, would get kicked out early in the 2024 AFCON so he could return and play for his club

A video of the interview was shared on TikTok, and in the comments section, Ghanaians jokingly rebuked the young lad for wishing for Ghana's downfall

A passionate young West Ham United fan, in an interview, expressed his admiration for the stellar performances of Mohammed Kudus on the football field.

The supporter took the opportunity to sing praises for Kudus' outstanding contributions to West Ham's recent successes.

During the interview, the fan could not contain his excitement as he lauded Kudus's skills and dedication. He highlighted the positive impact Kudus has had on the team, making him a standout player in the eyes of the West Ham faithful.

He went on and expressed his hope that Ghana, Kudus' home country, would make an early exit from the upcoming 2024 AFCON tournament. He made the statement in the hope that Kudus would get back in club action during the second half of the season.

The interview, capturing the fan's amusing wish, quickly gained traction after being shared on TikTok. As the video circulated, the comments section was filled with Ghanaians playfully rebuking the young supporter for his seemingly conflicting allegiance.

Mohammed Kudus speaks English

In another story, Mohammed Kudus granted a post-match interview after West Ham's game versus Wolves, and many Ghanaians were impressed with him.

They were particularly moved by how he answered questions in a straightforward manner and how he articulated his English.

Kudus was in the trends on Sunday when he bagged a brace for his club in the Premier League fixture.

