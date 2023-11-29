Lawrence Ati Zigi turned a year older on November 29, 2023 and to celebrate he dropped handsome pictures that got many gushing over him

The Black Stars Goalkeeper wore kente cloth and accessorised his look by wearing gold chains around his neck, arms and wrist and a cron on his head

Joseph Paintsil, Ohemaa Woyeje and many others have wished him well

Ghanaian professional goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi marked his 27th birthday on November 29, 2023, and to celebrate he dropped lovely pictures looking regal in kente and gold ensembles.

Ati Zigi goes royal on his 27th brithday

Lawrence Ati Zigi looked like royalty in his 27th birthday pictures which he shared on his Instagram page.

He wrapped himself in kente and to accessorise his look like that of someone from a royal household, the goalkeeper for FC St. Gallen wore gold chains and ornaments around his arms and wrists. To top it all, he wore a gold crown on his head.

In the caption of the post, he jubilated about turning a year older. He gave thanks to God for giving him another successful year filled with blessings, joy, among other things.

Below is the lovely message the Black Stars Goalkeeper wrote for himself:

It’s a plus 1 ❤️Thank God for another Year Full of Success ,Blessings, Joy ,Grace ,Happiness and Favour. Happy Birthday to Me, Myself and I

Lawrence Ati Zigi's birthday photos.

Ghanaians and football fans celebrate Ati Zigi as he turns 27

Ghanaian professional footballer Joseph Paintsil, musician Ohemaa Woyeje, and many Ghanaians and football lovers wished him a happy birthday as they bestowed blessings from God on his life.

Others also gushed over how handsome Ati Zigi looked in the kente and gold ensembles such that they called him a king and prince in the comments.

ohenegyanfelix9 said:

Happy birthday #1 ❤️

thee_diamond_idason said:

Oh wooow happy birthday favourite. You’re indeed blessed. Have a blast

ohemaawoyeje said:

African king Hbd

_benewaa_ said:

God bless and protect you.

joe_paintsil said:

Happy birthday brother

vincent_rufli said:

Ahaha Prince ZiGi full golden boy happy B'day

vstyle_beauty_lounge said:

Happy birthday dear wish you all the best in your life

b3ttybrown1 said:

Happy birthday my king God bless you

shatta_tina said:

Happy birthday to you dear wishing you all the best in life

Ati Zigi displays fire dance moves after the club's win

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi shared a video of himself jubilating when his club, FC St. Gallen, defeated Berner Young Boys.

He danced with so much energy and happiness as he whined his waist in the team's locker room. Many people admired his moves such that they hailed him in the comment section.

