Ghanaian actor and football enthusiast Yaw Dabo has travelled from Kumasi to Tamale for justify trials to select players for his football team, Dabo Soccer Academy. The actor, who is also the founder and owner of the academy, is on a mission to discover and nurture young and talented footballers from the northern region of Ghana.

In a video that he shared on his social media page, Yaw Dabo could be seen interacting with some of the footballers who were aspiring to join his team. He encouraged them to work hard and to follow their dreams and also praised them for their skills and passion.

The video has received a lot of positive feedback from Ghanaians, who were impressed with how hard Yaw Dabo was working to promote football in the country.

Some commended him for his initiative and vision and said that he was doing a great service to the youth and the nation. Some also wished him and his team success and hoped that he would produce some of the future stars of Ghanaian football, while a few others enquired about how they could join the project.

Yaw Dabo impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AMADU ABDUL RAUF said:

You done well big bro. More grease to your elbow.

Kelvin_Rich said:

Good job you have done very well

Ziba Paul Naoh commented:

God bless you bro

Yaw Dabo reveals rules at his academy

In another story, Yaw Dabo, in a video, spoke to a group of young players vying to join his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

The actor told the young boys that the rules in his academy were very strict, adding that he did not tolerate indiscipline.

He told the boys that it was compulsory for players at Dabo Soccer Academy to sleep by 8 PM.

