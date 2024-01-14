Black Stars payer Mohammed Kudus has stated that he does not take the privilege to represent the nation for granted

The attacking midfielder is part of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Fans praised him when the Black Stars media team posted an interview with him on the social media platform X

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has prioritised his importance in representing the Ghana national men's football team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

During an interview with the team's media, he opened up as Ghana prepares to play Cape Verde at the AFCON in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on Sunday, January 14, at 20:00 GMT (8:00 pm).

Mohammed Kudus delighted for opportunity to play with Black Stars. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

Kudus' availability is uncertain as the West Ham midfielder missed a significant portion of the Black Stars' AFCON training camp. He, however, reaffirmed his commitment to the national team as a professional player.

"To be part of the squad ... is a huge privilege. It comes with a lot of responsibility, so I don't joke with national team football," he said.

Watch the interview below:

Netizens praise Kudus

Reactions trailed the video of Mohammed Kudus as many commended him for his remarks.

@lee_adjoa commented:

Well said.

@vaness6383 commented:

I know you are going to give it everything, Kudus; we are all proud of you. Zac.

@Sir7Mabitsela posted:

Kudos to the kudus for knowing he is a Ghanaian before he can be West Ham player. Unlike our player Lyle Forster who faked illness.

@kweeku_danny mentioned:

Big up, starboy.

@phrydae wrote:

Advise your captain and his brother. They play with our heart too much. They should just retire from the national team, period!! You see what just happened to fatawu? Continue playing with our heart, wai.

@Highstar_daily· commented:

Well said, my star boy.

Mohammed Kudus delights fans

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus expressed eagerness for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicked off on Saturday, January 13.

In a sweet video, the Black Stars player whipped up fans' interest as he expressed excitement.

Kudus gleefully indicated that he could not wait for the games to start as he looked straight into the camera.

West Ham celebrates Kudus

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that English football club West Ham United took to TikTok to celebrate Mohammed Kudus' goal against Arsenal with a video.

The Ghanaian midfielder's fantastic contribution in West Ham's 3-1 victory against Arsenal in the EFL Carabao Cup semi-final left fans and the club's social media team in high spirits.

In the TikTok video, the West Ham admin created a slideshow of Mohammed Kudus celebrating his goal. They added a catchy Ghanaian song as the background music to make the moment even more special. The song featured in the video was You De Feel The Vibe by Kwamz.

