Ghana international Mohammed Kudus prefers to win the AFCON over the UEFA Champions League

The Black Stars forward made the revelation during an interview session with Goal

Kudus also chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as other pairs of football stars

Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus has chosen the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) over the UEFA Champions League.

According to the West Ham player, he would cherish an AFCON win with Ghana more than a Champions League win.

Kudus revealed this during a quick-fire interview session with Goal.com. For him winning AFCON was a top priority than any other trophy.

Kudus chooses Messi over Ronaldo

Kudus also expressed his views on the enduring debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans.

The 23-year-old, who is with the Ghana national team as they gear up for the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, revealed his preference.

He emphatically stated that he believed Messi was the better player and had him ranked above Ronaldo.

Among other things, Kudus also chose Ronaldinho over Neymar and Thierry Henry over Kylian Mbappe.

Ghanaians talk about Mohammed Kudus

The West Ham midfielder's spectacular strike from a difficult angle left fans in awe of his ball-striking ability. Kudus found the back of the net during the first half of the match.

His goal was a masterpiece, demonstrating his incredible skill and precision. He beat the Brentford goalkeeper with a powerful shot from a tight angle, leaving the opposition stunned.

