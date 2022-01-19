Popular Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, is not happy with the performance put up by the Black Stars at the 2021 AFCON

He tweeted that without a cup, milo is nothing, indicating that the Black Stars Coach, Milovan Rajevac, has no relevance to the team

Shatta Wale's tweet comes after Ghana lost 2:3 to Comoros on Tuesday's night and many have reacted

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has descended heavily on the Black Stars and coach Milovan Rajevac following the poor performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations ongoing in Cameroon.

The Black Stars suffered a humiliating 2-3 defeat in the hands of Comoros on the night of Tuesday, January 18, 2021.

The game started with Comoros netting their first goal in the first four minutes. It was even more heartbreaking when they scored two in the second half.

Ghana managed to score a goal and even equalised 2-2 in the second half, but sadly, the match ended with Comoros adding a goal more.

Shatta Wale has condemned the poor show and said that for failing to even qualify at the group level, Coach Milovan has no relevance to the national team.

Fans react to Shatta Wale’s post

Shatta Wale’s post has triggered massive reactions online as many have side with him while others did not.

Nigerians mock Ghana over poor AFCON performance

Meanwhile, Ghana's closest neighbour and also fiercest rival, Nigeria, has mocked the Black Stars still on the AFCON.

The troll on Twitter was started by one Roviel Obong, who tweeted that Nigeria leads Ghana in everything, including the AFCON.

He added, however, that the only thing Ghana can boast of is the stable electricity supply in Ghana and the government.

Obong wrote that Nigeria's Jollof is better than Ghana’s, Nigeria’s music leads Ghana, and their national team Super Eagles, are way ahead of the Black Stars of Ghana.

