Arsenal lost their Champions League quarter-final away fixture against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena

Post-match debate among Arsenal fans suggests that the one-nil loss could have been prevented if Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey had played

Reacting on X, some fans opined that in the second half, there was a lack of fluidity in the midfield, which Partey would have solved

English football side Arsenal's Champions League campaign came to an end on April 17, 2024, at the Allianz Arena. The Gunners, who had played well in the first half, fell to a one-nil defeat against Bayern Munich in the quarter-final fixture.

Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey. Photo Source: thomaspartey5

Source: Instagram

Arsenal had Bayern Munich on the back foot for the entire first half. However, the second half saw a shift in momentum. A goal by Joshua Kimmich put Bayern Munich ahead, changing the aggregate score to 3-2 in favour of the German side.

The loss ignited debate among Arsenal fans on X. Many fans opined that the loss could have been prevented if Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey had played. Partey, who is known for his ability to control the midfield and dictate the pace of the game, was sorely missed in the second half, according to Arsenal fans.

Fans pointed out a noticeable lack of fluidity in Arsenal's midfield after the break. The midfielder played the first leg but did not play the second.

Partey's absence sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sworldArsenal said:

Thomas Partey would have made the difference in such tight games .

Tripple____M commented:

Mikel Arteta needs to find a way to include Thomas Partey. Declan Rice and Jorginho aren't progressive enough.

RjArsenalBlog reacted:

The whole Thomas Partey situation infuriates me in every possible way. He’s either been injured for most of the season or hasn’t been used when available.

Ghanaian player moves to Belgium

In another sports story, a video of a Ghanaian footballer speaking about his challenges after his team in Belgium went bankrupt has emerged.

He said in a video that he has been rendered homeless and without a job since the tragic incident occurred.

Netizens who saw the video were moved by emotions, as some sympathised with the young man.

Source: YEN.com.gh