Nigeria lost by two goals to one to Côte d'Ivoire in the African Cup of Nation final played on Sunday, February 11, 2023.

After the Super Eagles lost, some Ghanaians on social media trolled them while others compared their top striker, Victor Osimhen, to Ghana's Mohammed Kudus.

Netizens argue that the Serie A club Napoli striker, who was also adjudged the 2023 Men's Player of the Year by the Confederation of African Football, did not score as many goals as Mohammed Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus scored two goals before Ghana exited in the group stages, and Osimehn scored only one goal. Photo credit: @CAF_Online

Even though Nigeria progressed to the finals, Victor Osimhen scored one goal and had one assist. Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus scored two goals, though Ghana exited the tournament in the group stages.

Netizens praise Kudus for scoring more goals than Osimhen

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments on social media. Read them below.

@HipsyAfya said:

WWE lovers go think say He's Ray Mysterio ein Brother... He's a Striker, scored only one Goal in more than 5 matches but His people were laughing at A certain Midfielder, Kudus Mohammed who scored 2 goals in only one Match

@kvng_baff wrote:

Kudus had more goals than Osimhen at the AFCON. Kudus played 2 games

@HipsyAfya said:

Kudus who didn't qualify out of group stages got more goals than 100 million Napoli wanna albino Only gra gra upfront

@gyaigyimii wrote:

Kudus had more goals than Osimhen at the Afcon. Kudus played 2 games

@14_Jersey_ said:

Kudus at world cup = 3g/a in 3 matches. Osimhen = didn’t even Qualify. Kudus at Afcon = 2 goals in 3 matches. Osimhen at Afcon = 1 goal in 7 matches. African Best player?? Really Caf

@speedjeremie1 wrote:

Kudus >>>Osimhen. Kudus: 2 goals 2 matches. Osimhen:1 goal 7 matches

Coach Fae speaks on winning formula

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emerse Fae, the head coach of The Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire, shared his strategy to defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON final.

In an interview before the game, the coach said:

"We will take stock in the next two days, we will analyse Nigeria; even though we played them in the group stage, we will see the strategy to implement for the final."

Coach Fae, who has now won Côte d'Ivoire their third trophy, took over from Jean Louis Gasset after their disastrous outing in the group stages.

