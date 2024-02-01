A video of Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus unhappy as a restaurant delayed his food has gone viral on social media

In the video, his friend who recorded the video and shared online made fun of Kudus as he had on a long face since he was hungry

The video got many people laughing hard as they commented on the post

Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus was spotted at a restaurant waiting for the meal he ordered which was delayed.

Video of Kudus agitated as his food delayed goes viral

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mohammed Kudus was agitated when a friend tried taking a video of him while he had on a long face as he waited for the food he ordered to arrive at his table.

His friend shouted from across the room saying that Kudus would die of hunger at the restaurant. The West Ham United player then replied that the restaurant should be quick in delivering his meal.

Reactions to the video

Below are reactions from the comment section of the video as many people shared their thoughts on how unhappy Kudus was when his food was delayed at the restaurant.

@pidginpodcast said:

A hungry man is an angry man

@beatriceodoom3080 said:

Eat man you need that energy

@easyware said:

Give the man his Banku, jor!

@nkwasiafuo said:

Let him eat in peace wai.

@Sonofgod199 said:

Ose yi camera nu Fri me so wahyɛ da anaa

@samiratingah787 said:

Please leave my daddy alone

Another video showed Kudus patiently waiting for his meal at a restaurant.

