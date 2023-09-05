A Belgium-based Ghanaian has narrated how he struggled to travel from Ghana to Europe in search if greener pastures

Kwadwo Amankwa said he went by air to Istanbul, Turkey, and then continued by road to Greece and subsequently to Belgium

When he arrived in Greece and did not have any money, he ate from trash cans until his mother and stepfather sends him money

Kwadwo Amankwa, a Ghanaian living in Belgium, has recounted how he left Ghana after selling business and other properties to travel abroad.

He paid money to an agent to help him travel abroad. However, Kwadwo did not know his destination, all he knew was that the agent was going to help him travel to Europe.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Kwadwo said he had wanted to travel abroad since he was a child.

Kwadwo Amankwa speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

He said his difficult childhood accounted for his urge to travel abroad since he was taking care of himself at an early age.

His parents were separated and married to different partners. Kwadwo lived with his father and stepmother until he was 14 years old.

At age 14, he started illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey to support himself and his family.

He asked his father to support him when he decided to travel, but his dad failed to help in any way.

"My father refused to support me when I made the decision to travel. My father told me that if he assisted me in going abroad, he would still be alive and benefit my wife and children."

"He then turned his back on me despite the fact that I assisted him in building his career. My mother and her husband gave me financial support. To pay for the trip to Europe, I liquidated my store and the merchandise," Kwadwo added.

The Belgium-based Ghanaian said he paid €5,000 for the visa. Even though he did not know his destination, Kwadwo arrived in Istabul, Turkey and continued his journey to Europe by road. They were 59 Ghanaians in all at the time.

"When we got to the camp, I realised some had been there for years. They told us it was a life-and-death affair. But I was able to cross to Greece."

When we got to Greece, we had no place to sleep. Several Ghanaians returned to Ghana," he narrated.

Kwadwo said they had no money, and so went hungry often. In order to get food, they searched for food in trash cans and relied on money from their family in Ghana.

"My brother and I hunted for food from trash cans. My family had to send me money from Ghana to pay for rent in Greece."

He stayed in Greece for nine months doing menial jobs and later moved to Belgium, all in search of greener pastures.

Watch the video below:

Man in Belgium said he is not obliged to cater for his parents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a middle-aged Ghanaian man in Belgium said it is not his responsibility to care for his aged parents.

Kojo Yeboah said the notion that children must take care of their aged parents is backward and should not be encouraged.

His opinion stoked controversy on social media.

Belgium-Based Ghanaian hairstylist doesn't hire God-fearing people

Wofa Atta, a Belgium-based Ghanaian hairstylist, said he does not employ people who describe themselves as a follower of God.

He said no matter how skilled the person is, he would not hire them if they claim to be God-fearing.

The famous hairstylist explained that many modern-day Christians have now lost their sense of awe for God.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh